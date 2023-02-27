The San Diego Police Foundation’s Women in Blue Event Announces Qualcomm as Presenting Sponsor

Christine Trimble VP of Government Affairs, Qualcomm & San Diego Police Foundation Executive Committee Qualcomm San Diego Police Foundation Logo

Luncheon Honors Leadership & Diversity in Policing on International Women’s Day thereby Supporting National 30X30 Pledge to increase Number of Women in Policing

Qualcomm supports the San Diego Police Foundation & the Women in Blue Luncheon as it aligns with our DEI efforts & our commitment to giving back to those who give all year long for our safety.” — Christine Trimble, VP of Public Affairs, Qualcomm Inc.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Diego Police Foundation announces the 12th annual Women in Blue luncheon: “LeadHER. MentHER. SupportHER,” to be held on March 8, 2023, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. The community event will convene regional leaders to celebrate the accomplishments of women officers among San Diego’s finest while raising funds for recruitment, retention, and training for a diverse community of officers. Since the inception of the Women in Blue initiative, San Diego Police Department has increased the number of females sworn in to nearly 17% and as a result, exceeds the national average of 12%. The Women in Blue event is a local effort toward the larger strategy, the 30x30 Pledge, a national movement to advance the representation of women in all ranks of policing, with a specific goal of achieving 30% female recruits in training academies by 2030.

“Qualcomm has been a longtime supporter of the San Diego Police Foundation and as such we are pleased to sponsor the Women in Blue Luncheon in 2023 on International Women’s Day,” stated Christine Trimble, Vice President of Public Affairs, Qualcomm Incorporated, and member of the San Diego Police Foundation Executive Cabinet. “Our involvement is consistent with Qualcomm’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion efforts and supports our commitment to giving back to those who give all year long for our safety.”

The annual Women in Blue luncheon, elevates inclusion, leadership, and the empowerment of women and propels the advancement and representation of women in all ranks of policing. Women in Blue raises funds for the San Diego Police Foundation to support SDPD by cultivating positive community engagement and helping fund vital equipment and specialized training that ensures peace and safety for all. Proceeds from the Women in Blue luncheon support the mission of the San Diego Police Foundation, which includes support for SDPD’s peer mentoring program, the Women’s Leadership Conference, efforts to recruit more females to the ranks of SDPD, the Women’s Recruiting Expo, as well as scholarships to empower women and inspire the next generation of women in blue.

“Qualcomm’s sponsorship of the Women in Blue event enables more officers to participate in lifelong learning, and we couldn’t achieve such success without our co-sponsors including our Leadership Sponsorship SDG&E, and Marian & Kim Crosser, Bill Howe Family of Companies, Wilsey Asset Management, Inc., Patti Roscoe, Wheelhouse Credit Union, California Coast Credit Union, ESET North America, Mission Fed Credit Union, VCA Animal Hospitals, and WAXIE Sanitary Supply,” said Sara Napoli, President and Chief Executive Officer of the San Diego Police Foundation.

Qualcomm is also a major sponsor of proactive education via the Police Foundation’s SafetyNet® program, a comprehensive education module that informs children & their families on Internet safety from online predators, hackers, scammers in online gaming & mobile environments. SafetyNet® is a collaboration between ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) and the San Diego Police Foundation. To learn more about safety online visit https://www.smartcyberchoices.org.

Event Details: March 8, 2023 at 11:30AM - Individual tickets are $150 and tables are $1,500. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Cathy Abarca at (619) 232-2130 ext. 110 or cathy@sdpolicefoundation.org. For more information on the event, please call (619) 232-2130 or visit https://womeninblue.org. Registration closes Friday March 3, 2023.

The Women in Blue event is produced by the San Diego Police Foundation Executive Cabinet led by Sara Napoli, chaired by Barbara Savaglio, and supported by members Alison Fleming, Denise Friedman, Christine Trimble, Cheryl Goodman Ruyle, Julie Cowan Novak, Karla De Los Reyes, Maggie Osburn, René McKee, and Vivian Lin.

About San Diego Police Foundation:

Since 1998, the San Diego Police Foundation, a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has funded equipment, training, and outreach programs to ensure that those who protect and serve San Diego have what they need to do their jobs safely and with excellence. The Police Foundation is dedicated to preventing crime, saving lives, and making our community a safer place to live and work by providing resources not otherwise available to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). Learn more about the San Diego Police Foundation at https://sdpolicefoundation.org.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

