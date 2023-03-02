April Chapple Releases Volleyball Travel Pillow Line

Experienced player & coach April Chapple’s new pillow line serves up comfortable travel pillows with hilarious tongue-in-cheek designs

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April Chapple – the renowned volleyball player and coach with 15 years of experience working with high school and college volleyball teams and clubs – is proud to release her first line of travel pillows crafted for volleyball players.

Each pillow was specifically designed to serve up comfort and comedy for athletes, providing them with inspiration and humor while they travel the world. In addition to slang definitions and commonly-used volleyball terms like “Shank,” “Nail,” and “Cutty,” the pillows include motivational support to encourage peak performance on the court and love for the game.

“Volleyball is fast becoming one of the most popular sports in the world and one that nearly four million youth in the United States will play this year,” said April. “The growth of our sport is what encouraged me to create these pillows. I know firsthand from my time as a player and coach how challenging it can be to travel long distances for games, and I hope these pillows help introduce a little comfort and fun no matter where they are.”

Since launching her line, April has received overwhelmingly positive feedback and reviews from customers worldwide, showing the popularity of her travel pillows. She is also moved to know that her innovative business concept has inspired other female athletes-turned-entrepreneurs to take their first steps into the world of business.

To learn more about April Chapple’s new volleyball-inspired pillow line or to order one for yourself or a volleyball player in your life, visit Volleybraswag on Amazon or Etsy.