PerformanceG2 to Present at WWDVC 2023 - Agile Building of Information Marts Using Data Vault 2.0

Learn Various Techniques and Approaches to Designing, Building and Populating the Necessary Semantic Information Model with PerformanceG2’s Bruce McCartney

We are thrilled to be presenting at the upcoming Data Vault Conference and look forward to sharing our expertise in Agile building of Information Marts using Data Vault 2.0 with attendees.” — Gary Frings, CEO

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PerformanceG2 has announced its sponsorship of WWDVC 2023 and the presentation of an Agile Approach to building your Information Marts. The session takes a comprehensive approach to Data Vault 2.0 and explains how to leverage it for maximum business impact.

Instructor and Data Vault expert Bruce McCartney will host a presentation including topics:

Data Vault 2.0 as a System of Business Intelligence; Intentionality of the System, defining the approach and form of informating, focusing on the “so that,” creating the STORY; alternative approaches to creating information (BEAM, Kimball DWH Toolkit, RAW Data Mart, Unified Star, Knowledge Graph, Ontology, Data Hub, etc.); and examples and Pro/Cons of each approach.

PerformanceG2 is a proud sponsor of WWDVC 2023, taking place from April 30 to May 5, 2023, in Stowe, Vermont. PerformanceG2, Inc. is the Business Intelligence Consultancy for companies looking to modernize their enterprise data warehouse (EDW). They help companies rapidly build their EDW using Agile, Data Warehouse Automation, Cloud Platforms, and the Data Vault 2.0 system of Business Intelligence. PerformanceG2, Inc. provides Data Vault 2.0 training and full lifecycle Data Vault 2.0 implementation and support services.

See a complete list of training sessions at performanceg2.com/agile-bi-datavault-training or contact Mark Schultze using the information below. For information about PerformanceG2’s custom on-site training courses, call (262) 285-0007 or email training@performanceg2.com.

The World Wide Data Vault Consortium, organized by Data Vault Alliance, is the annual conference for all things Data Vault and is held in Stowe, Vermont, USA. Attendees can hear from industry experts, network with the Data Vault community, visit with vendors, and more. For information about this session and to register for the conference, visit http://wwdvc.com/.