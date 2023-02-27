According to CMi Global Food and Beverage Stevia Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 400 Million By 2030
The Global Food and Beverage Stevia Market was estimated at USD 200 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 400 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Food and Beverage Stevia Market was estimated at USD 200 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 400 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8% between 2022 and 2030.
Food and Beverage Stevia Market: Overview
The natural sweetener stevia can produce the desired sweetness even in modest amounts. It is a zero-calorie or low-calorie sweetener since it has fewer calories than sugar-based sweeteners. Due to uneven calorie intake, obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome have grown to be serious public health issues. Stevia is essential in lowering calories as part of a generally balanced diet and exercises routine to combat these illnesses.
The rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity, the rising demand for natural sweeteners, the growing use of stevia in the beverage sector, the rising number of innovative stevia-based product releases, and the taxes levied on beverages with added sugar are the key drivers of this market’s growth.
Food and Beverage Stevia Market: Growth Drivers
A major source of worry is the rising incidence of diabetes, which raises the fatality rate. Due to this, many diabetics are choosing food items and substances that may be healthier alternatives. The growing interest in keto diets is a result of the growing health consciousness brought on by rising obesity rates among younger people. Additionally, stevia’s capacity to lessen hunger also helps to lessen food cravings and leads to reduced intake, which helps to control blood sugar levels.
Stevia extracts help in lowering triglycerides and bad cholesterol while boosting good cholesterol levels. Stevia, as a sweetener, does not cause blood sugar levels to rise. One of the key reasons anticipated to fuel the market’s estimated revenue growth is the quick adoption of stevia consumption due to rising worries about managing obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol.
The taxation of sugar-sweetened drinks (SSBs), also known as sweetened beverages, has decreased demand for sweet food products and prompted customers to switch to natural sweeteners like stevia. Taxing sugar has encouraged consumers to buy food goods with healthy substitutes in order to reduce the intake of sugar and the risk of obesity, diabetes, and these diseases. After taxation, the sugar market suffered; nonetheless, the revenue share for stevia is rising.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Food and Beverage Stevia market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Food and Beverage Stevia market size was valued at around USD 200 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 400 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Stevia, an extract from the stevia plant’s leaves, is essentially a sweetener and sugar alternative. Due to its several benefits, including its significant protein ingredient and low-calorie content, it occupies a considerable position within the sweetener category.
D) Over the course of the forecast period, a change in lifestyle and rising consumption of low-calorie foods are anticipated to propel the growth of the global food & beverage stevia market.
E) An excellent natural sweetener with few calories is stevia. It is widely used in the food and beverage industry. Consumers are switching to healthier lifestyles as a result of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity.
F) During the anticipated period, the liquid extract segment is projected to experience moderate revenue growth. People are generally consuming fewer processed goods, and the liquid extract is especially well-liked among those consumers because it is less processed.
Regional Landscape
Due to a surge in public awareness of issues related to managing obesity, diabetes, and being overweight, the stevia industry in North America has seen increasing revenue growth. The FDA’s approval and stevia extracts’ capacity to lower blood pressure, relax blood vessels, lessen cardiovascular problems, and remove excess sodium from blood are all expected to fuel the food and beverage stevia market’s expected revenue rise.
The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to have consistent revenue growth over the course of the projected period. Rising consumer knowledge of the importance of limiting sugar intake and managing health issues has become a key element boosting revenue development in these nations.
In order to reduce the environmental impact and to benefit economically from the manufacturing of the calorie-free sweetener stevia in China, Tate & Lyle established a sustainable stevia initiative. With the help of Nanjing Agricultural University (NJAU), this initiative intends to train farmers in the use of contemporary agricultural techniques, as well as to raise their understanding of the responsible use of pesticides, fertilizers, and on-farm composting. The biggest stevia producer in APAC, China, is anticipated to increase demand for stevia-based foods and boost regional market revenue growth.
Key Players
Purecircle Limited
Layn
Qufu Xiangzhou Stevia
Zhucheng Haotian
Sunwin Stevia International
Cargill (Evolva)
GLG Life Tech
Morita Kagakau Kogyo
Tate & Lyle
HuZhou LiuYin Biological
Tianjin Jianfeng
Hunan NutraMax
The Food and Beverage Stevia Market is segmented as follows:
By Extract Type
Reb A
Reb D
Reb M
By Form
Leaves
Powder
Liquid
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
