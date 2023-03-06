On February 21, 2023, from 4-6 pm Geneva Time, the 43rd UPR session held a high-level panel discussion for experts and professionals. (Photo Mathias Reding) Dubai needs no introduction, being one of the most renowned cities in the United Arab Emirates. Its reputation for opulence and affluence is well-earned, boasting iconic structures like the Burj Khalifa. (Photo Christian Konopatzki) The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is a stunning masterpiece of Islamic architecture.(Photo Max Avans) The Burj Al Arab, the world's only seven-star hotel, is largely responsible for the emirate of Dubai's recent rise to prominence as a tourist destination. (Photo Christian Konopatzki) Here you see The Palm Jumeirah & Atlantis Hotel on Dubai's Palm Island, this is the pride of the United Arab Emirates, as the island was artificially created and shows what humanity is capable of.(Photo Jenis Christopher)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 43rd session of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) featured a high-level panel discussion for experts and specialists on February 21, 2023, from 4-6 pm Geneva Time. Attendees and invitees represented a wide spectrum of various relevant government sectors, national human rights institutions, and international organizations concerned with human rights, in addition to media professionals specialized in media and human rights issues, academics, and representatives of centers for studies, research, thought, and opinion. They represented many Arab and European countries. Speakers included Dr. Cristine Mirre, Mr. Ayman Nasry, Dr. Manel Msalmi, Dr. Abdul Jabbar Al-Tayeb, Kossi Atsou, Dr. Eric Gozlan, Mr. Isa Alarabi, Prof. Stephen Bronner, Mr. Andy Vermaut, and Mohamoud Bassiuony. The main axes of the discussion covered the universal periodic review mechanism, the contributions of non-governmental organizations, and efforts and achievements of the UAE in the fields of economic, social, cultural, environmental, civil, and political rights. Located on the southeast coast of the Arabian Peninsula, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a one-of-a-kind and intriguing nation. A federation of seven emirates, each having its unique history, customs, and tourist attractions. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a diverse and fascinating nation with something to offer everyone, from the glittering skyscrapers of Dubai to the unspoiled beaches of Umm Al Quwain and the craggy mountains of Ras al Khaimah. Not only is the United Arab Emirates (UAE) home to a rich cultural heritage, but it has also become a global pioneer in the battle against terrorism and extremism. The national plan is based on four pillars: prevention, rehabilitation, enforcement, and collaboration. Andy Vermaut, president of the World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue, praises the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its efforts to prevent radicalization and educate the public about the dangers of extremist ideology.

Efforts to Combat Extremism and Terrorism

Andy Vermaut shares:”Prevention efforts of the UAE are crucial in the fight against extremism and terrorism. Clinics offering rehabilitation treatments to persons at risk of radicalization have been set up as part of the government's preventative effort to curb radicalization. This strategy has been effective in reducing radicalization and spreading knowledge. A major weapon in the fight against extremism and terrorism is the country's emphasis on rehabilitation.

The UAE offers convicted felons a chance to rehabilitate themselves and reintegrate into society after serving their sentences, instead of simply condemning them for their involvement in terrorist operations. The country provides these individuals with necessary tools and support through rehabilitation facilities. Additionally, the UAE imposes strict sanctions on those who engage in violent or illegal behavior as part of their enforcement strategy. Every branch of the country's police force has received intensive preparation for the threats they face. In addition, an Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Unit was formed to fight money laundering and the funding of terrorism. Collaboration is the UAE's fourth and final pillar of strategy. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) understands the need of working together with nations throughout the world to prevent violent extremism and terrorism. The government has partnered with other countries and worked with international organizations to tackle the problem on a global basis,” Is Andy Vermaut sharing his story with us.

UAE's Strides in Tech, Human Rights, Gender Equality, and Sustainability"

Andy Vermaut's words are as follows:”Although the United Arab Emirates has achieved great strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism, it has also made considerable strides in other areas. The nation has achieved significant strides in the areas of digital technology, human rights, freedom of speech, worker's rights, rule of law, capital penalty, women's rights, and gender equality. The government has made various amendments to the law in order to conform it to international norms and treaties protecting basic human rights. Organizations like the Family Development Foundation and the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children provide social assistance and raise awareness about violence against women because of the UAE's focus on family development and stability. Women in the United Arab Emirates are increasingly taking up positions of power in the economy, the government, and STEM fields, earning the country top marks for gender equality. The inauguration of the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi and the celebration of their 51-year journey are just two examples of the country's commitment to cultural growth and preservation. With their sustainable development goals and the theme of Expo 2020 being sustainability, the UAE has shown its dedication to a sustainable future.Due to their extensive efforts to fight climate change and push strong climate goals, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been chosen to host the UN Climate Change Conference in 2023,” is Andy Vermaut telling us.

Discovering the Cultural Gems of the United Arab Emirates

What Andy Vermaut tells us is as follows:”It is unnecessary to provide an introduction to Dubai, the most famous city in the United Arab Emirates. The city's reputation for ostentation and wealth is well-deserved, since it is home to such famous structures as the Burj Khalifa and the Palm Jumeirah. Dubai is known for its opulence, but the city also has a fervor for the creative arts. One such world-class venue is the Dubai Opera, which features everything from opera and ballet to theater and other forms of classical music. The city also hosts several events that honor the cultural history of the United Arab Emirates.Sharjah, a city not far from Dubai, is committed to developing and protecting the United Arab Emirates' cultural legacy. Sharjah is a must-see for any traveler interested in the culture and history of the United Arab Emirates, thanks to its abundance of museums, historical sites, and cultural events. Although the Sharjah Arts Foundation presents several cultural events and exhibits throughout the year, the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation is a world-class museum that highlights the UAE's rich Islamic past. The most underrated destination in the United Arab Emirates is Ajman, the smallest of the seven emirates. If you're searching for a respite from the rush and bustle of the large cities, you should definitely check out this place, thanks to its picturesque old town, stunning beaches, and laid-back vibe. The Ajman Museum is a great place to learn about the emirate's history, and the Ajman Corniche is a lovely stretch of coastal promenade ideal for a walk. It's no secret that Umm Al Quwain, a city on the United Arab Emirates' northern coast, is a hotspot for sunbathing and water activities. Umm Al Quwain is a great place to visit whether you want to do jet skiing, parasailing, or just lay out on the beach. Both the modern Dreamland Water Park and the historical Umm Al Quwain Fort are great places to visit in the emirate with kids. The northernmost emirate, Ras Al Khaimah, is home to a metropolis blessed with stunning scenery. It's the ideal vacation spot for hikers, campers, and beach bums because to its abundance of scenic landscapes. For example, the Jebel Jais mountains are a great place to go climbing, camping, or mountain biking, and the Al Wadi Natural Reserve is teeming with exotic animals and the ideal location for a safari. The city of Fujairah, on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates, is well-known for the breathtaking scenery and fascinating history that can be found there. It's the ideal place to go if you want to learn about the history and culture of the country while you explore its untouched beaches, towering mountains, and well-preserved forts. The Al-Bidyah Mosque is the oldest mosque in the UAE and a fascinating sight that displays the country's Islamic past, while the Fujairah Fort is a historic monument that goes back to the 16th century,” is Andy Vermaut keeping us updated.

United Arab Emirates: Advancement, Innovation, and Diversity

It is Andy Vermaut who tells the story:”The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a progressive, innovative, and environmentally conscious nation that provides a distinctive fusion of contemporary and heritage. Organizations throughout the world have praised the country's approach to countering extremism and terrorism, and its strides forward in areas such as digital technology, human rights, and gender equality have served as an example for other countries. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has shown its dedication to advancement and innovation by building world-class infrastructure and transportation networks. For example, the Dubai Metro is one of the most cutting-edge fast transit systems in the world, and the Dubai Tram is an efficient and environmentally responsible option for getting about the city. Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport, two of the country's busiest and most cutting-edge airports, make it simple for visitors from anywhere in the world to reach the United Arab Emirates. Oil and gas, tourism, real estate, banking, and technology all play important roles in the economy of the United Arab Emirates, making it one of the most dynamic and diversified in the world. The country's favorable business climate and tax advantages have attracted investors and entrepreneurs, and its central position and first-rate infrastructure have made it a trade and commerce powerhouse. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made considerable strides in growing its non-oil industries, with an emphasis on innovation, technology, and sustainable development. The United Arab Emirates is likewise dedicated to furnishing its citizens and tourists with first-rate healthcare, educational opportunities, and social support. State-of-the-art hospitals, clinics, and medical centers provide a broad variety of services and treatments, helping to make this country's healthcare system one of the greatest in the world. Schools, colleges, and universities around the nation provide excellent education and training in a broad range of disciplines. Housing, welfare, and other forms of social aid provided by the UAE are top-notch and aimed at helping people in need. The United Arab Emirates is also known as a nation that is dedicated to health and wellness via sports. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a paradise for nature lovers and athletes because to its mild year-round temperature and stunning landscape. State-of-the-art sporting facilities and stadiums host a broad variety of events and contests all year round, while the country's beaches, parks, and mountains provide limitless chances for hiking, bicycling, swimming, and other outdoor activities. There is a wide variety of cultures represented in the United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a genuinely global destination because to the unique combination of cultures, traditions, and customs formed by the country's diversified population. The cultural events and festivals of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) honor the country's diverse cultural traditions and highlight its artistic and creative prowess. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a progressive, innovative, and sustainable nation with a diverse cultural history and stunning landscapes. The country has achieved great strides in digital technology, human rights, and gender equality, and it has been a pioneer in the battle against extremism and terrorism. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a popular choice among tourists, businesspeople, and potential residents because to its convenient location, cutting-edge infrastructure, and thriving economy. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a diverse nation with exciting cities, great beaches, and breathtaking landscapes,” is Andy Vermaut sharing his knowledge with us.

Cuisine, Shopping, Culture, and Fitness: Exploring the United Arab Emirates

Andy Vermaut shares:”The cuisine of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a reflection of the country's ethnic diversity and the country's love of good food. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a great destination for foodies because to the huge variety of restaurants it has to offer, serving everything from traditional Emirati delicacies like machboos and balaleet to worldwide favorites like pizza and sushi. You shouldn't miss out on the tasty and varied cuisine offered in the country's restaurants, cafés, and food markets. One of the most popular things to do in the United Arab Emirates is go shopping at one of the many malls, souks, or marketplaces that provide a variety of goods and services. The United Arab Emirates is a shopping paradise, with options ranging from high-end designer labels to local handicrafts. For example, the Dubai Mall is among the biggest and most visited malls in the world, while the Souk Madinat Jumeirah is a traditional market that provides a look of the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) rich cultural past. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has a rich and varied culture, and entertainment plays a significant role in this. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to a variety of cultural events and attractions that are sure to please both tourists and locals alike. The nation also has a thriving nightlife culture that is well worth experiencing. There are many pubs, clubs, and music venues to choose from, all of which provide an electric and thrilling environment for revelers. Beautiful beaches, breathtaking mountains, and vast deserts all contribute to the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) allure as a tourist and residential destination. Tourists may get a peek of the UAE's exotic flora and fauna in the country's parks, natural reserves, and animal sanctuaries, while thrill-seekers can enjoy the country's water sports and adventure activities. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is home to several cultural and historical sites in addition to its beautiful natural scenery. For example, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is widely regarded as one of the world's most stunning religious structures, while a visit to the Al Ain Oasis will give you an intriguing look into the UAE's rich history of farming. Because of its beautiful landscaping and elaborate flower displays, the Dubai Miracle Garden is also a popular destination. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a nation with a strong enthusiasm for sports and fitness, and the country's many sports clubs, fitness centers, and recreational facilities provide enough opportunity for locals and tourists alike to maintain an active lifestyle. Sports events and contests in the nation, such the Dubai World Cup and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, are also quite popular with tourists,” is Andy Vermaut providing us with information.

United Arab Emirates: A Progressive, Diverse, and Sustainable Nation

Andy Vermaut says:”It is also important to recognize the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) dedication to sustainability, as seen by the country's many projects and programs to encourage eco-friendly practices and minimize its carbon footprint. A broad variety of environmentally friendly structures, transportation systems, and energy sources have been adopted across the nation as part of the government's commitment to sustainable development. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a progressive, innovative, and environmentally conscious nation that provides a distinctive fusion of contemporary and heritage. Organizations throughout the world have praised the country's approach to countering extremism and terrorism, and its strides forward in areas such as digital technology, human rights, and gender equality have served as an example for other countries. In addition to its impressive list of accomplishments, the United Arab Emirates is a country rich in natural beauty, cultural significance, and recreational opportunities. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a diverse nation that caters to a wide variety of tastes with its great food, world-class shopping and entertainment opportunities, and dedication to environmental sustainability,” is Andy Vermaut telling us.