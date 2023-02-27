AK Freight SDN BHD Launches an AI-Powered Instant Quoting System

The transportation services firm has developed a tool that provides freight estimates 24/7 on WhatsApp

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AK Freight SDN BHD – the Malaysian-based logistics company that provides a wide range of freight and transportation services – is pleased to announce the launch of Quick Quote, an AI-powered quotation tool that provides immediate estimates via WhatsApp.

Shippers can now message 018-3424663 via WhatsApp at any time of day to receive a fast quotation for West Malaysian and international shipments to Brunei and Sarawak. As the first freight forwarding company in Malaysia to offer instant shipping quotes over a messaging app, AK Freight are at the forefront of digitization in the transportation sector.

Founder Krishna Murthi believes it is essential to invest in technology, especially around making pricing more accessible and easing the client’s experience.

“At AK Freight we value humility, loyalty, and dedication to our clients,” said Murthi. “We have listened carefully and developed the Quick Quote tool in response to the needs of our customers, who value the security of knowing our pricing is just a few clicks away at any moment.”

About AK Freight SDN BHD

AK Freight is one of East Malaysia’s major transport service providers, offering ocean, sea, and air freight services. The company works closely with the Malaysia Customs Department to arrange import and export shipments on behalf of their clients.

With a network of bases in every continent and a dedicated packaging facility, AK Freight is proud to be able to send anything, anywhere in the world, from any location in Malaysia or Singapore.

To learn more about AK Freight SDN BHD, or to request a quote for transportation, click here.

