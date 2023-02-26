The UAE's Remarkable Achievements in Economic, Social, Cultural, and Environmental Rights

Manel Msalmi:"The UAE has also been selected to host the UN Climate Change Conference in 2023 due to their significant efforts to combat climate change and advance bold climate commitments."

The UAE's commitment to a sustainable future and hosting the UN Climate Change Conference in 2023 is a reflection of its significant efforts to combat climate change.” — Manel Msalmi, European Association for the Defense of Minorities

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manel Msalmi, the president of the European Association for the Defense of Minorities, recently gave a keynote speech in the Arab European Forum to highlight the exemplary achievements of the United Arab Emirates in various fields. Msalmi commended the UAE for its inspiring example in economic, social, cultural, and environmental rights, as well as female and youth leadership. In this article, we will discuss Msalmi's speech and highlight the achievements of the UAE in these areas.

Economic Field

Manel Msalmi began by discussing the 11th Human Rights Dialogue that took place between the European Union and the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi last year. The conference covered a range of issues, including digital technology and human rights, freedom of expression, workers' rights, rule of law, capital punishment, women's rights, and gender equality. The EU acknowledged the UAE's progress in socio-economic legislation, women's empowerment, and economic inclusion, and encouraged further progress to bring UAE legislation in line with international law and human rights norms. The UAE's achievements in the economic field are noteworthy, and the country has demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of its citizens.

Social Field

Manel Msalmi also highlighted the UAE's efforts to promote social welfare and support for families. The Family Development Foundation recognized the governmental, semi-governmental, and private institutions that participated in organizing the first Abu Dhabi Family Forum 2015. The UAE has made significant progress in raising awareness about violence against women and supporting women and children who have been subjected to violence. In 2022, the UAE was listed as one of the top nations in the world for gender equality, according to the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap report. The country's commitment to women's inclusion, justice, and security is evident in the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security's 2021 WPS Index, where the UAE ranks first in the region.

Cultural Field

Manel Msalmi also emphasized the UAE's cultural achievements, which have helped the country to demonstrate its heritage to the world. The UAE's goals and aspirations for the future are grounded in its achievements over the past 51 years. The Louvre museum, inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, is an excellent example of the country's openness to European and global heritage, and the importance of culture and history for the Emirati nation. The UAE has transformed itself into a vibrant and multicultural society, with a rich cultural heritage that spans centuries.

Environmental Field

Manel Msalmi further highlighted the UAE's efforts in the field of environmental sustainability. The UAE is taking steps to address global environmental challenges and create some of the world's most sustainable cities. The country's commitment to a sustainable future is evident in the plans for Expo 2020, with sustainability at their core. The UAE government has made significant investments in renewable energy sources and has pledged to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. The UAE's efforts to combat climate change have been recognized, and the country has been selected to host the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in 2023. Msalmi's speech highlights the remarkable achievements of the UAE in various fields, including economic, social, cultural, and environmental rights. The country's progress is a testament to its leadership and commitment to improving the lives of its citizens. The UAE's commitment to a sustainable future and hosting the UN Climate Change Conference in 2023 is a reflection of its significant efforts to combat climate change. The UAE's achievements are a source of inspiration and an example of what can be achieved through leadership and a commitment to progress.