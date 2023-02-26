For Immediate Release

Critical Legislation Addressing Election Accessibility and Security Passes Senate

SANTA FE – Today the Senate passed Senate Bill 180, a critical piece of legislation ensuring the continued security and accessibility of New Mexico’s elections sponsored by Senators Katy Duhigg (D-Albuquerque) and Leo Jaramillo (D-Española), and Representative Gail Chasey (D-Albuquerque). If passed by the House of Representatives and signed into law, this legislation enacts a series of election modernization measures, including enacting an Elections Security Program to advise the Secretary of State, streamlining the training for election challengers and watchers, and increasing reimbursement for poll workers. Additionally, Senate Bill 180 mandates the Secretary of State’s office to develop and implement an electronic process for candidates to gather signatures for nominating petitions during the state’s primary process.

“Through Senate Bill 180, the Legislature is leaving no page unturned to make sure we can make New Mexico’s elections more efficient, more secure, and more equitable for all voters,” said Senator Katy Duhigg (D-Albuquerque). “As election workers and administrators continue to work on the frontlines of our democracy, it’s critical our county clerks have the resources they need to keep our process secure. The provisions in Senate Bill 180 are absolute necessities for New Mexico’s elections and election administrators.”

Additionally, SB 180 establishes better timelines for absentee ballots to ensure every vote is counted. This legislation also provides for the utilization of Voter Convenience Centers across all of New Mexico’s 33 counties.

“New Mexico’s election administrators are second to none, and I join a grateful state in thanking them for their efforts through the years,” said New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “I’m extremely pleased SB 180 passed the Senate today. This is going to make our elections more efficient and successful.”

“In past elections candidates were forced to gather hundreds or thousands of physical signatures amid a global pandemic, significantly limiting who could run for office and which voters could be heard in the crucial early stages of the electoral process. Senate Bill 180 brings our election code to the 21st century in so many ways but notably, it finally allows candidates to gather the signatures they need to get on the ballot electronically,” said Senator Leo Jaramillo (D-Española). “This measure alone will help prospective candidates from Tierra Amarilla to Las Cruces and Anton Chico to Albuquerque to have a fair shot at making it on the ballot.”

Senate Bill 180 now heads to the House for consideration.

