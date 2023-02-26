KISS PR and Web Ventures Cayman Partner to Empower Young Entrepreneurs in the Cayman Islands with Digital Technology and Mentorship

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands and Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2023) - KISS PR, a leading digital digital marketing provider based in Dallas, and Web Ventures Cayman, a Cayman Islands-based entrepreneur startup, have announced a strategic partnership to empower young entrepreneurs in the Cayman Islands with digital technology and mentorship.

KISS PR Partnership with Web Ventures Cayman

Through this partnership, young entrepreneurs in the Cayman Islands will have access to a suite of services and resources that will enable them to start and grow their businesses in the digital economy. They will have the opportunity to learn and earn digital marketing skills and other relevant skills to advance their business goals.

The partnership will also offer local tech mentorship, providing hands-on learning opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in the Cayman Islands. Web Ventures Cayman will be offering scholarship opportunities for deserving Caymanian candidates who wish to take advantage of the mentorship and training programs.

"We are excited to partner with Kiss PR to bring innovative digital technology and mentorship to young entrepreneurs in the Cayman Islands," said a spokesperson for Web Ventures. "Our goal is to support and empower local talent by providing them with the skills and resources they need to succeed in the digital economy. We are confident that this partnership will be a game-changer for the local entrepreneurial community."

Both companies are committed to empowering young entrepreneurs and building a more inclusive and diverse economy in the Cayman Islands. This strategic partnership is expected to drive significant progress towards achieving these goals.

More details about the partnership and the services it will offer will be made available at a later date. For further information, please visit the Kiss PR and Web Ventures websites.

