Governor Pillen Comments on Revenue Forecast
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen reacted today to the decision by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board (NEFAB) to make no additional adjustments to the revenue forecast, as presented last October. That forecast was used to determine the sustainability of tax cuts and proposals to benefit Nebraska children, which were included in the Governor’s budget.
“I am excited for what this means for Nebraskans. We need these investments – to provide meaningful tax relief and greater opportunities for our kids. This will keep our state competitive and translates to the appropriate level of support in education,” said Governor Pillen. “The finding of the board demonstrates that Nebraska’s economy is strong.”