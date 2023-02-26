CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

Governor Pillen Comments on Revenue Forecast

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen reacted today to the decision by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board (NEFAB) to make no additional adjustments to the revenue forecast, as presented last October. That forecast was used to determine the sustainability of tax cuts and proposals to benefit Nebraska children, which were included in the Governor’s budget.