Submit Release
News Search

There were 192 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,531 in the last 365 days.

Governor Pillen Comments on Revenue Forecast

CONTACT:  

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495 

John Gage, (531) 510-8529 

 

Governor Pillen Comments on Revenue Forecast 

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen reacted today to the decision by the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board (NEFAB) to make no additional adjustments to the revenue forecast, as presented last October. That forecast was used to determine the sustainability of tax cuts and proposals to benefit Nebraska children, which were included in the Governor’s budget.   

 

 

“I am excited for what this means for Nebraskans. We need these investments – to provide meaningful tax relief and greater opportunities for our kids. This will keep our state competitive and translates to the appropriate level of support in education,” said Governor Pillen. “The finding of the board demonstrates that Nebraska’s economy is strong.”

You just read:

Governor Pillen Comments on Revenue Forecast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more