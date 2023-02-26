Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of JNCE, LNKB, PTRS, and INDT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of JNCE and Redx Pharma.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of LNKB and Partners Bancorp whereby Partners shareholders will receive 1.15 shares of LNKB stock for each Partners share they own.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PTRS to LINKBANCORP, Inc. for 1.15 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each PTRS share.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of INDT to affiliates of Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and GIC Real Estate, Inc. for $67.00 per share in cash.

