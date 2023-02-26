Submit Release
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of FMIA, SUMO, KRBP, and HYRE

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2023

First Miami Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: FMIA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FMIA to United Community Banks, Inc. for 40.2685 shares of United common stock for each share of FMIA common stock owned.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SUMO to affiliates of Francisco Partners for $12.05 per share in cash.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with possible false and misleading statements to investors concerning commercial prospects for the company’s immunotherapy medications.

HyreCar, Inc. (OTC: HYRE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with possible false and misleading statements to investors concerning HYRE’s insurance reserves.

