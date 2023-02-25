ZALES® BECOMES THE OFFICIAL JEWELER OF THE BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

Zales to also support HBCU talent by its participation in the HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zales is excited to announce its sponsorship of the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF), becoming the official jeweler to create the iconic rings for inductees starting with the Class of 2023. For Signet Jewelers®, Zales' parent company, this sponsorship signifies its continued collaboration with the Pro Football Hall of Fame (PFHOF) and further deepens its dedication and support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

As part of the partnership, Zales also participated in the HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair, which preceded the HBCU Legacy Bowl game on February 23 & 24, 2023 to recruit the best HBCU talent for positions across Signet. The Career Fair was presented by the New Orleans Saints and was held at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Executives from Zales unveiled the design of this prestigious ring for the Class of 2023 inductees at the HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the BCFHOF. This All-Star game showcases the top NFL draft-eligible football players from HBCUs as well as highlights the incoming BCFHOF Class of 2023. The game kicked off today at 3 PM in New Orleans at Yulman Stadium.

"Partnering with the BCFHOF and celebrating the great athletes and coaches who are part of this year's class is an incredible honor and we are happy to be a part of this journey," says Jamie Singleton, Group President and Chief Consumer Officer, Signet Jewelers. "We've evolved Signet over the past few years by establishing a strong, diverse team, and we look forward to building our team of the future through our relationship with HBCUs across the country."

The BCFHOF will hold the official Induction Ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia on June 10, 2023. Inductees will receive an official Black College Football Hall of Fame Ring from Zales. The BCFHOF Class of 2023 includes Leslie Frazier, Henry "Killer" Lawrence, Albert Lewis, Jim Marsalis, Tyrone McGriff, Elijah Pitts, Johnnie Walton, and Pete Richardson.

"Beginning this year, all the great men that are inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame will receive an iconic Hall of Fame ring created by Zales, The Diamond Store," said James Harris and Doug Williams, co-founders of the Black College Football Hall of Fame. "We thank Zales not only for its commitment to honoring the past greats from HBCUs, but recognizing the current and future greatness of HBCU students through participation in the Legacy Bowl Career Fair. We are grateful to Signet and look forward to a great partnership."

Using the most advanced technology in the jewelry industry along with the craftsmanship of master jewelers, this amazing ring is made in 14k gold featuring a stunning navette-shaped black onyx, which was chosen to represent a football. The black onyx stone is said to provide protection, stamina, and determination to help with one's perseverance. This ring has 60 sparkling diamonds weighing a total of one and a half carats. One side of the ring carries the BCFHOF logo with the year the recipient is inducted. The other side pays homage to two of the most recognized symbols of football, a helmet, and a goal post, along with the inductee's name and the years they were active. The inside is engraved in a script font with the inductee's full name and the name of the college where they played. Previous BCFHOF honorees include football legends such as Michael Strahan, Shannon Sharpe, Jerry Rice, and more. For more information, please visit www.Zales.com.

