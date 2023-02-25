Sirois Tool Makes History: One of Two Connecticut Companies Simultaneously Chairing National Manufacturing Industry Organizations

For the first time in history, leaders of Connecticut companies simultaneously chaired two of the nation's most prominent manufacturing industry organizations. In 2022, Marion Manufacturing President Douglas Johnson was named chairman of the Precision Metal forming Association (pma.org), while Sirois Tool CEO Alan Ortner chaired the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA.org).

For the first time in history, leaders of Connecticut companies simultaneously chaired two of the nation's most prominent manufacturing industry organizations. In 2022, Marion Manufacturing President Douglas Johnson was named chairman of the Precision Metalforming Association (pma.org), while Sirois Tool CEO Alan Ortner chaired the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA.org).The NTMA represents over 1,200 tool & die and precision manufacturing companies, accounting for more than $35B in annual sales. The PMA, which represents the $137B metal forming industry of North America, has more than 920 member companies.Johnson's one-year term as PMA chairman will end in 2023, while Ortner completed his two-year term as NTMA chairman in December, 2022.

But that doesn't mean Sirois Tool's involvement with the NTMA has ended. Ortner continues to serve on its board of directors, and he's also on the Advanced Manufacturing Practice and Education Development (AMPED) board. Sirois Tool HR Manager Cheryl Huck is involved, too. She serves as vice president and chair of Programs and Events for the Connecticut chapter of the NTMA (ct-ntma.org)."Supporting industry organizations has always been part of our culture at Sirois Tool," Ortner says. "You have to invest some time, but it's time well spent."Johnson also has a long history of supporting industry organizations. He met Ortner when they served together on the board of the New England Spring and Metal Stamping Association about 10 years ago, and the two have collaborated to support manufacturing - locally and nationally - ever since.

Johnson says he and Ortner have the local PMA district and the local NTMA chapter communicating with each other "at a much higher level" than in the past, and talking more about what they can accomplish together."There is power in numbers," Johnson said. "When you put the two associations together, we are a much bigger force."The PMA and the NTMA's combined One Voice (metalworkingadvocate.org) federal government advocacy program is an example of their combined strength. Designed to promote U.S. government policies that work to ensure a strong manufacturing sector in the U.S., it represents nearly 2,500 metalworking companies.Johnson and Ortner encourage other company leaders to get involved with industry organizations, at least locally."Networking with other companies in your industry helps you and your business in so many ways," Ortner says. "Your industry colleagues understand your pain points, and they're eager to share solutions that have worked for them. If you're thinking of making a capital investment, you'll have a whole network of peers to discuss options with. And sometimes," he added, "you can unknowingly make history."

About Sirois Tool

Headquartered in Berlin, CT, Sirois Tool (siroistool.com) is an AS9100 certified manufacturing company that provides precision tooling, jigs, fixtures, gages, and precision machined parts and assemblies for specialty machine manufacturers and several other industries.

Business units include Dow Gage and North American Spring Tool.

