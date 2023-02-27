Chromatography Food Testing Market Expansive Coverage on the Profit Sources 2023-2031 | InsightAce Analytic

Chromatography Food Testing Market Chromatography Food Testing Segment Market

Global Chromatography Food Testing Market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period.

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Chromatography Food Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technique (chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), gas chromatography (GC), high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), liquid chromatography (LC)), Application (meat and meat, dairy and dairy products, cereal, grain, pulse, processed food)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

Food testing is a way to confirm that food products are safe while reducing the chance of contamination, which can lead to food poisoning. Food testing involves verifying the label's description of the food's composition. Maintaining food quality regarding ingredients, flavor, and appearance requires regular testing. It enables businesses to control allergic substances and harmful germs in food, guaranteeing that customers receive safe and wholesome goods. It is projected that the rapidly growing number of health-conscious consumers in emerging economies will increase demand for food testing services and thus propel the market for food testing to expansion. Users affix food safety tags on products to guarantee they are safeguarded and in excellent shape. Chromatography food testing can be performed throughout the food supply chain to assess food quality and find additives, pesticides, pathogens, and other dangerous contaminants that may harm human health. Food testing, including chromatographic food testing, has increased due to the spread of pandemics.

List of Prominent Players in the Chromatography Food Testing Market :

• ADPEN Laboratories, Inc.

• ALS

• ALS Limited

• AsureQuality Ltd.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Bureau Veritas

• BVAQ

• Cotecna

• Element Materials Technology

• Eurofins Scientific

• Food Safety Net Services

• ifp Institut für Produktqualität GmbH

• Intertek Group PLC

• Merck KGaA

• Mérieux NutriSciences

• Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

• Neogen Corporation

• NSF

• Pacific Lab

• QIMA

• R J Hill Laboratories Limited

• SGS SA

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Spectro Analytical Labs

• Symbio Laboratories

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• TÜV SÜD

• Waters Corporation

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Chromatography is a crucial biophysical method that makes it possible to separate, distinguish, and purify the mixture's constituent parts for a qualitative and quantitative study. Chromatography enables the food sector to deliver precise data on the nutrients in a specific product and much more. Consuming contaminated food or drink leads to the development of foodborne illnesses. More than 250 foodborne illnesses are recognized. Most infections are brought on by bacteria, viruses, and parasites, while poisons and chemicals bring some on. The majority of the bacterial species found in the human intestines are Escherichia coli.

Challenges:

Other chromatography testing methods are available, including paper chromatography, thin-layer chromatography, gas chromatography, membrane chromatography, and dye-ligand chromatography. These chromatographic tests are frequently employed in various industries, including food, biopharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and bioprocessing. Chromatography testing is utilized in multiple industries because it produces precise results after testing, although it is expensive and time-consuming. The expense of conducting chromatographic tests is another consideration that can prevent them from being employed in the food business.

Regional Trends:

Asia-Pacific offers lucrative opportunities for major players in the chromatography market due to its developing healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and established domestic corporate presence. It will also grow at the fastest rate throughout the projected period. The biomedical investments made in the Asia-Pacific region are a significant factor in the growth of the global chromatography market. Therefore, it is projected that the market in the area will be strengthened by growing government support and affiliated organizations. Europe is predicted to rule the global market for chromatographic food testing due to its increased food production and strict regulations for food quality.



Recent Developments:

• In June 2022, the next-generation, automated gas chromatography platform solution was released by PerkinElmer, Inc. The main components of this remedy were the automated gas chromatography (GC), headspace sampler, and GC/mass spectrometry (GC/MS) solution.

• In 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific showcased its most recent chromatography products and techniques at the 48th International Symposium on High-Performance Liquid Phase Separations and Related Techniques (HPLC 2019) at the University of Milano-Bicocca in Milan, Italy.

Segmentation of Chromatography Food Testing Market -

By Technique-

• Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)

• Gas Chromatography (GC)

• High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

• Liquid Chromatography (LC)

• Others

By Application-

• Meat and Meat Products

• Dairy and Dairy Products

• Cereal, Grain, and Pulse

• Processed Food

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of the Middle East and Africa



