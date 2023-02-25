A picture of the Houston skyline, a place where Jerome Karam has developed many buildings.]

Houston, Texas, was recently ranked among the top 5 places to visit in 2023.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, Texas, was recently ranked among the top 5 places to visit in 2023. The city was listed along with Charleston, South Carolina, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Phoenix, Arizona.

Grand Teton National Park was also listed among the top tourist destinations in the United States in 2023.

While Houston, TX, may have many other attractions that made it climb up the list of the top destinations to visit in 2023, the recent transformation of the city by Jerome Karam can be attributed to this success.

Houston is one of the largest and most populous cities in the country, according to World Population Review. The city has been working hard to create a different cultural and arts experience in the south.

Recent attractions that have transformed the city include the Kinder Building, which was opened in 2020, the Rothko Chapel, and the Museum of Fine Arts Houston.

The JMK5 Arena can host major events, such as concerts. JMK5 Holdings is still developing the JMK5 Arena, which is to be named. The arena is a project undertaken by Jerome Karam Houston.

JMK5 Holdings is owned and operated by Jerome Karam. The real estate development company focuses on redeveloping large, floundering commercial properties to turn them into successful multi-user commercial properties. Karam has purchased, renovated, and sold real estate worth hundreds of millions of dollars for almost two decades.

Jerome Karam has built 29 other entities in Louisiana and Texas from just one single entity. Karam is a family man who attributes his success to the support he gets from his loving wife and five children. The entire family is fully involved in the day-to-day running of JMK5 Holdings, LLC.

Jerome Karam started as a lawyer by profession. He started as a personal injury lawyer in the early 1990s after graduating from Texas Southern University with a Juris Doctor Degree in May 1990. After practicing law for a decade and representing over a thousand clients, Karam finally decided to pursue his true passion, real estate development.

The company completes major commercial projects: Falstaff Hotel, JMK5 Cruise Ship Parking, Karam Self Storage, Mainland Crossing, Sunrise Village, Right Move Storage, Texas Station, and World Gym, among others.

About Mainland City Center

Jerome Karam purchased the Mall of the Mainland in 2015. The goal was to create a family-friendly entertainment destination unlike any other in Texas City's La Marque area.

After a lot of effort and substantial cash investment, Jerome Karam was proud to unveil Mainland City Center, which has become a top tourist attraction in the area. Mainland City Center has transformed the face of Houston, Texas, and made it one of the top tourist destinations in 2023.

Mainland City Center is home to Cinemark Movie Theater, Right Move Storage, Windhover Labs, Tuscany Village Salon, Texas City Police Sub-Station, Stuttgarden Tavern, Mainland City Suites, Odyssey Academy, Naked Nutrition, KPAC Dance Studio, Altitude Trampoline Park, and CASA Tx City among others.