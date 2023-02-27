Creative Resilience: Drucker Forum Announced its Big Theme for 2023
Creative resilience: leading in an age of discontinuity’ will be the ‘big theme’ for the Global Peter Drucker Forum in 2023
The theme for Global Peter Drucker Forum 2023 is "Creative Resilience: Leading in an Age of Discontinuity". The Forum is on 30 November and 1 December 2023.
‘Creative Resilience: Leading in an Age of Discontinuity’ will be the ‘big theme’ for the Global Peter Drucker Forum 2023 in Vienna.”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Creative resilience: Leading in an Age of Discontinuity’: this will be the ‘big theme’ for the Global Peter Drucker Forum in 2023, Richard Straub, Drucker Forum founder and president, announced today.
— Richard Straub, Founder, Global Peter Drucker Forum
Marking a break with the past – the topic has hitherto been launched at the previous year’s Forum in November – the announcement was a ‘solemn moment’ for the Drucker community, said Straub. A theme is not chosen lightly. Coming after a torrid three years whose successive crises tested many companies to their limit, resilience has become a key preoccupation for individuals, business and nations alike.
Taking place in Vienna on 30 November and 1 December 2023, this year’s Drucker Forum will develop fresh perspectives on resilience for a post-Covid, post-globalizing world, where the concept of ‘normal’ is losing its meaning. In the spirit of Peter Drucker – one of whose books was entitled ‘The Age of Discontinuity’ – today’s resilience looks forward and outward: not so much a question of replenishing corporate reserves and repairing damaged supply chains for a new steady state as building fresh capabilities that can evolve to match large-scale shifts such as pandemics and climate change that will not go away any time soon. This is where the ‘creative’ and ‘leadership’ of the theme come in. In discussions leading up to its choice several things became clear.
Resilience is where the present meets the future. One part of it therefore is big-picture scanning to discern the future that is here but not yet visible, in Drucker’s formulation. Another is the ability to react swiftly to changing conditions, as creative organizations did during Covid: manufacturers that switched design and manufacture to PPE or ventilators quite outside their normal range, researchers, regulators and other actors who combined forces to bring new vaccines to the world in record time. Both leadership and creativity are therefore essential, at every level. As Drucker might have put it, we need new forms of creative collaboration to develop not just resilient organizations, but a truly resilient society.
Commenting on the theme, Straub said: "This is a positive and forward-looking theme – it is about the long-term tectonic shifts that lead to eruptions and revolutions. Yet it is not enough to recover from those shocks. We must find ways to come out of them stronger and better adapted for future disruptions.
We feel strongly that we must rise above debates around the issues of the day that predominate in today’s public discussion. Understanding the bigger context and dealing with the long term should give us better decisions for the short term. Drucker is a model of this more holistic view, without sacrificing the needs for practical and pragmatic action day-to-day. This is what legacy is all about, and what we want to preserve and carry forward. I invite you to be part of our journey."
Yavnika Khanna
Global Peter Drucker Forum
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
5th Global Peter Drucker Forum - Announcement of this year’s theme