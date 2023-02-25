CarGuard Launches Innovative Plans, Offering Great Benefits

A picture of the interior of a vehicle covered with platinum coverage from CarGuard Administration.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CarGuard Administration, a top protection plan provider, announces a new lineup of coverage options for all types of vehicles.

With an emphasis on customer satisfaction, flexible coverage, and affordable pricing, CarGuard Administration is the clear choice for anyone looking to protect their car, truck, or SUV. Rely on CarGuard for peace of mind on the road.

One of the critical reasons why CarGuard Administration offers one of the best vehicle protection plans is its focus on customer satisfaction. The company has a team of experienced professionals dedicated to ensuring that every customer has a positive experience and is completely satisfied with the coverage they receive.

CarGuard Administration also provides round-the-clock customer support, so customers can get the assistance they need whenever they need it. The company prides itself on delivering one of the best vehicle protection plans on the market, offering a range of benefits to its customers.

Whether customers are looking for basic coverage or comprehensive protection, CaGuard has the plan to meet their needs. This flexibility means that customers can choose the level of coverage that best suits their budget and the specific needs of their vehicle.

The administration offers competitive pricing for its protection plans. The company understands that cost is a significant factor for many customers, which is why it strives to offer the best coverage at an affordable price.

This commitment to affordability, combined with its focus on customer satisfaction and wide range of coverage options, make this company the best choice for vehicle protection.

CarGuard Launches Protection Platinum Plan

All vehicle protection plans, including the Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain plans, feature liability limits. In addition, each plan comes with a bonus roadside assistance and a rental car program, providing added value and convenience.

The Platinum Program is the company's most comprehensive plan, offering exclusionary coverage for nearly every component of a vehicle, including seals & gaskets.

On the other hand, the Gold Program is an exclusionary plan that covers everything minus seals & gaskets. The Powertrain Program is the company's most basic plan, offering coverage for the essential components of a vehicle such as; turbo supercharge, transmission, engine, transfer case, & drive axle.

In addition to its protection programs, the company offers its Prepaid Maintenance Plan, which allows car owners to save money in the long run.

The plan includes three oil changes, brake pad/shoe replacements, battery replacements, and cooling system maintenance and lube with a paid surcharge.

About CarGuard Administration

CarGuard Administration is a leading provider of vehicle protection programs, offering comprehensive coverage and peace of mind to car owners around the nation. The company's mission is to provide reliable, affordable protection for vehicles and offers added value through its bonus roadside assistance and rental car programs.

Learn more information and get a vehicle protection plan on the company website to get your car the best coverage today.