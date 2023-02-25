INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ­Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Harrow Health, Inc. ("Harrow" or the "Company") HROW investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2023, Bonitas Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Harrow had concealed a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into its sales practices and that it had engaged in suspect transactions with former subsidiaries. Moreover, Harrow did not disclose that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for making false and misleading marketing claims, but months later, the Company issued a nationwide recall.

On this news, Harrow's stock price fell $0.54, or 3.2%, to close at $16.42 on February 22, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Harrow securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith