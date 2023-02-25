Submit Release
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ­Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Harrow Health, Inc. ("Harrow" or the "Company") HROW investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2023, Bonitas Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Harrow had concealed a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into its sales practices and that it had engaged in suspect transactions with former subsidiaries. Moreover, Harrow did not disclose that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for making false and misleading marketing claims, but months later, the Company issued a nationwide recall.

On this news, Harrow's stock price fell $0.54, or 3.2%, to close at $16.42 on February 22, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

