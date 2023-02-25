INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ("Charles River" or the "Company") CRL investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2023, Charles River disclosed that it received a subpoena from the Justice Department relating to an ongoing investigation into the supply chain and illegal importation of nonhuman primates for research. The Company has voluntarily suspended shipments of primates from Cambodia. The Company also warned that the decision to suspend shipments will negatively impact its earnings this year and will reduce revenue growth by 200 basis points to 400 basis points.

On this news, Charles Rivers' stock price fell $24.51, or 10%, to close at $219.09 per share on February 22, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Charles River securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

