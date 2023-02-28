EXPERIENCE THE THRILL OF ACTION WITH THE FOLLOWER IN JOHN HUSHER’S NEW FICTIONAL BOOK
Author John Husher’s latest book takes readers on an epic superhero adventureYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who doesn't love a thrilling novel? John Durbin Husher has released another book for adventure-seekers: The Follower III: Terrorist Groups in Silicon Valley and Boston Are Smashed by the Follower!
Dr. Kim, a scientist from the US Science Agency, asks biology teacher Axel Tressler to help investigate the illegal use of nanoparticles as weapons. Tressler travels to various locations, including Boston, Mexico, the UK, and Iran, to gather information and fight terrorists who are using nanoparticles. He must use his special skills, including a computer implant and strong skin, to rescue American students being held in an Iranian jail and prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon.
A verified purchaser from Amazon named, Amy K., rated the book 5.0 out of 5 stars and told readers she read another great one by Husher! “The Follower III: Terrorist Groups in Silicon Valley and Boston Are Smashed by the Follower,” by John Durbin Husher, is the second book that I have read by this author, and I have to say that it truly was just as good as the first. Husher writes with an enduring sense of believability and a unique style that is all his own. I truly enjoyed this one overall! she added.
John Durbin Husher, who has a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, is a solid-state physics scientist who has been at the forefront of integrated circuit development and production for 45 years. He has published several books, including Crises of the 21st century: Start Drilling- the Year 2020 is Coming Fast and By A River, On A Hill. Husher lives with his wife in Los Altos, California.
Read more about The Follower III by purchasing it on Amazon in Kindle, Hardcover, or Paperback.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
JORELOU GABATO
Inks & Bindings
7142022464 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube