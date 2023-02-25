Submit Release
Maryland DNR Hosting Public Meeting about Marsh Elevation Enhancement Project

Dredge Material Being Used to Enhance Deal Island Wildlife Management Area

Marshes at Deal Island Wildlife Management Area. Photo by Anthony Burrows, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife and Heritage Service invites the public to a meeting to learn details of a large-scale project at Deal Island Wildlife Management Area in Somerset County. The meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb.  28 at Rock Creek Methodist Episcopal Church, 23580 Deal Island Road, Chance.

In this project, DNR will use  sediments dredged from the lower Wicomico River navigation channel to enhance marsh elevations within certain areas. Preliminary work began in January, with more construction scheduled for spring. Travel onto the management area on Riley Roberts Road may be restricted during this phase of the project. Other portions of the Wildlife Management Area will be largely unaffected and remain open for recreational access.

The meeting will provide area residents with project details, including what to expect during the construction and operation phases, and an opportunity to ask questions of the project team, which includes DNR, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Wicomico County.

In addition to the public meeting, updated information on the project is available on the Deal Island Wildlife Management Area webpage.

For more specific questions, area residents can contact the Wellington Wildlife Management Area office at 410-651-2065 or Wildlife and Heritage Service Eastern Regional Manager John Moulis at 410-827-8612, ext. 105.

