/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, February 25, 2023/
February 25, 2023 7:20 AM | 1 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Bengaluru, India
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with G20 partners throughout the day.
The Deputy Prime Minister will depart for Toronto.
