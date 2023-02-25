Submit Release
/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, February 25, 2023/

February 25, 2023 7:20 AM | 1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Bengaluru, India

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.

The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with G20 partners throughout the day.

The Deputy Prime Minister will depart for Toronto.

