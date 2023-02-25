A New Class of GPT Writing Apps Can Bypass AI Detection

SEO GPT Sign Up Page SEO GPT Content Builder

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched in January 2023, SEO GPT is already changing the way marketers optimize websites for search engines. With this AI-powered tool, each page on a site can be perfectly optimized alike for both search engines and users. This unprecedented level of optimization removes the need for manually optimizing each web page, freeing up time and money to focus on more pressing tasks like content marketing.

It's a significant leap toward streamlining the content creation process. SEO GPT uses advanced algorithms to automatically scan webpages and produce optimized titles, topics, and descriptions tailored to a specific target audience. This ensures that each page is tailored to the right people, leading to higher conversion rates and search engine rankings.

This level of precise optimization is a major game-changer for businesses. SEO GPT eliminates the need for manual efforts to fine-tune each page for search engines by providing 100% unique content, including titles, topics, and descriptions - saving time and money while ensuring that the content is always in line with the target audience.



The New World of SEO 2.0

SEO GPT accesses live web data to produce compelling content for both search engine optimization and content marketing. Early users are seeing significant gains across a range of SEO indicators, including:

- An ecommerce website that achieved a 10% increase in click-through-ratio (CTR) through highly targeted SEO-friendly product descriptions.

- A business blog that saw a 25% increase in page visits and better SERP positioning with keyword-optimized posts titles and descriptions.

For a number of users, SEO GPT is a step toward providing an effective way for search optimization and content creation, and marketers are already seeing the benefits.



Create Compelling SEO Content

It takes the average marketing agency 1-2 hours of research and manual tuning to generate meaningful SEO-friendly titles, topics, and descriptions. The traditional methods may yield results, but they are often narrow in scope and can miss out on potential opportunities.

For instance, traditional methods may focus on keyword optimization and neglect the bigger picture. This often results in non-specific content that fails to connect with a target audience and fails to drive conversions.

SEO GPT, on the other hand, allows businesses to create high-quality, relevant content at scale. The tool is equipped with machine-learning algorithms that produce titles, topics, and descriptions tailored to the user's target pages. With SEO GPT, businesses are able to create compelling content quickly and with minimal effort.



Content Originality

Content optimization has always been a cornerstone of SEO, but traditional approaches are time-consuming or costly. According to Jim Liu, CEO of SEO Vendor, "While other AI-based tools like ChatGPT and Jasper.ai offer general knowledge-based content, SEO GPT is designed to understand webpages to write natural content that is optimized for both people and search engines. Let's say you have a keyword, ‘cosmetic dentist.’ The tool would take into account both the keyword and the content on the page in order to create titles, topics, and descriptions that are tailored for a specific target audience – leading to higher conversion rates and search engine rankings. This new frontier of search optimization is a big game-changer for businesses."

AI detectors rely on sentences and wording that appear to be structured too perfectly to be written by a person or lack detail. The unique methodology behind SEO GPT makes it nearly impossible for AI detection tools to determine its AI origin. Users have reported that it's no different than how a seasoned marketing veteran would write.

SEO GPT is free to use and provides a powerful solution for driving ROI.

