Ace Travels Maldives Launches ‘Visit India Promo’ with Low Fares

Ace Travels Maldives, the leading travel management company in the Maldives, has introduced the “Visit India Promo,” which offers great return discounts for travel to India. Return fares start at USD 204 for Mumbai, 205 for Bangalore, 228 for Chennai, 238 for Delhi, 239 for Cochin, and 240 for Trivandrum. Foreign travellers will be subject to an additional fee of USD 36.

Ace Travels Maldives provides a range of travel services, including arrangements for all global airlines, vacation packages with activities in the Maldives and internationally, medical travel, group and MICE travel arrangements, airport ground handling supervision, VIP/CIP services, and many other services.

Established in 2002 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Aitken Spence Travels & Inner Maldives Holidays Group, Ace Travels Maldives has made significant contributions to the development of tourism in the Maldives. While initially established as a Destination Management Company (DMC), the company diversified into aviation services and outbound tourism in 2007.

For further information or to book services, please contact Ace Travels Maldives at +960 3336886 / +960 7931334 / +960 7926087 (Viber & WhatsApp) or via email at sales@acetravels.mv.

