MMPRC Hosts Thai Media Representatives in Maldives to Bolster Brand Awareness

The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) extended an invitation to some of Thailand’s most prominent journalists and bloggers to experience the world-class hospitality and luxury awaiting tourists in the Sunny Side of Life. These representatives arrived in the Maldives on 20th February 2023, to immerse themselves in the unique experiences, products, and Maldives’ renowned service standards for 6 days.

The team consists of 2 journalists, 3 bloggers, and 1 PR representative who will be staying at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo, and Reethi Beach Resort in the Maldives. They will share their experiences with their extensive audiences through online articles, publications, and social media platforms. This activity will help to build greater brand awareness and promote the Maldives as a top-of-mind destination. With the combined reach of the media members, the generated content is expected to exceed a staggering 6,179,000 impressions.

This exciting media trip is part of MMPRC’s marketing strategy for Southeast Asia, with a focus on showcasing the Maldives’ diverse and unique aspects to travellers from the region. The Thailand market currently ranks #38 globally for inbound visitors to the Maldives, and MMPRC has big plans to further boost arrivals from Southeast Asia this year with a series of campaigns and promotions. This includes participation in MATTA 2023, ADEX Ocean Mission 2023, and hosting a Maldives Roadshow in Southeast Asia.