Submit Release
News Search

There were 303 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,623 in the last 365 days.

Kuwait National Day

On behalf of the United States of America I warmly wish my friend Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people congratulations on Kuwait’s February 25 National Day and February 26 Liberation Day.

The strong and storied bond between our nations has been forged over decades of partnership, enhancing peace and security in a critical region. Kuwait is a Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States, and over the past year we have continued to deepen our economic, cultural, political, security, and people-to-people ties. We appreciate Kuwait’s steadfast friendship and its support for the rules-based international order. We are optimistic about what our two countries can accomplish together in the year ahead.

We join you in celebrating and remain grateful for our strong partnership.

You just read:

Kuwait National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more