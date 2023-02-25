Kuwait National Day

On behalf of the United States of America I warmly wish my friend Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people congratulations on Kuwait’s February 25 National Day and February 26 Liberation Day.

The strong and storied bond between our nations has been forged over decades of partnership, enhancing peace and security in a critical region. Kuwait is a Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States, and over the past year we have continued to deepen our economic, cultural, political, security, and people-to-people ties. We appreciate Kuwait’s steadfast friendship and its support for the rules-based international order. We are optimistic about what our two countries can accomplish together in the year ahead.

We join you in celebrating and remain grateful for our strong partnership.