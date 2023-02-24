Submit Release
News Search

There were 303 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,540 in the last 365 days.

Washington stands with Ukraine on anniversary of Russian invasion

WASHINGTON, February 24 - Story 

One year has passed since Russia began its campaign to invade Ukraine, and the conflict remains ongoing. Refugees and Ukranian-Americans still anguish for their nation, and Ukranians fighting for liberty still rely on support from world citizens.

Over the last decade, more than 30,000 refugees from 70 countries have settled in Washington through the U.S. Refugee Admissions program. Since Russia’s illegal seizure of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, Washington has become home to more Ukrainian refugees than any other state, according to The Seattle Times.

In the last year alone, Washington has taken in 16,000 more Ukrainian refugees.

 

Gov. Jay Inslee and First Spouse Trudi Inslee wear blue & yellow pins to express solidarity with Ukraine.

Gov. Jay Inslee and First Spouse Trudi Inslee wear pins to express solidarity with Ukraine. Last March, shortly after the Russian invasion began, the governor helped organize a flight to deliver 32 tons of medical supplies to Ukraine.

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Washington stands with Ukraine on anniversary of Russian invasion

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more