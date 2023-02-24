Washington stands with Ukraine on anniversary of Russian invasion

One year has passed since Russia began its campaign to invade Ukraine, and the conflict remains ongoing. Refugees and Ukranian-Americans still anguish for their nation, and Ukranians fighting for liberty still rely on support from world citizens.

Over the last decade, more than 30,000 refugees from 70 countries have settled in Washington through the U.S. Refugee Admissions program. Since Russia’s illegal seizure of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, Washington has become home to more Ukrainian refugees than any other state, according to The Seattle Times.

In the last year alone, Washington has taken in 16,000 more Ukrainian refugees.

Gov. Jay Inslee and First Spouse Trudi Inslee wear pins to express solidarity with Ukraine. Last March, shortly after the Russian invasion began, the governor helped organize a flight to deliver 32 tons of medical supplies to Ukraine.