Submit Release
News Search

There were 304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,566 in the last 365 days.

Upholding UNAIDS responsibility to communities

UNAIDS holds a duty to serve and safeguard people in need.

We are a Joint Programme which works on the frontlines, in partnership with civil society, to protect and promote the human rights of people living with, affected by, and at risk of HIV. We place the highest priority on our safeguarding responsibility.

The online activity and comments of a temporary staff member were unacceptable, contrary to our values and responsibilities, and put at risk our vital mission to serve communities. 

The temporary staff member’s contract has been terminated.

We are deeply concerned at gaps in safeguarding, contracting, recruitment, and management processes which this case demonstrated. We are taking action to close these gaps and are instituting an external review to identify further actions needed.

UNAIDS is determined that we live up to the trust of the people we serve.

UNAIDS

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) leads and inspires the world to achieve its shared vision of zero new HIV infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths. UNAIDS unites the efforts of 11 UN organizations—UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP, UNDP, UNFPA, UNODC, UN Women, ILO, UNESCO, WHO and the World Bank—and works closely with global and national partners towards ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at unaids.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

You just read:

Upholding UNAIDS responsibility to communities

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more