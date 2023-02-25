Upholding UNAIDS responsibility to communities

UNAIDS holds a duty to serve and safeguard people in need.

We are a Joint Programme which works on the frontlines, in partnership with civil society, to protect and promote the human rights of people living with, affected by, and at risk of HIV. We place the highest priority on our safeguarding responsibility.

The online activity and comments of a temporary staff member were unacceptable, contrary to our values and responsibilities, and put at risk our vital mission to serve communities.

The temporary staff member’s contract has been terminated.

We are deeply concerned at gaps in safeguarding, contracting, recruitment, and management processes which this case demonstrated. We are taking action to close these gaps and are instituting an external review to identify further actions needed.

UNAIDS is determined that we live up to the trust of the people we serve.

UNAIDS

