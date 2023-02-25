Boston City Council Passes Bill Submitted by Gary Yu on Supporting Designation of Lunar New Year as Official Holiday
BOSTON, MA, USA, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 15, 2023, the Boston City Council unanimously passed Bill 0411 in support of the resolution to designate Lunar New Year as an official holiday in the City of Boston. The bill was initiated and promoted by Gary Yu, the leader of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community in the greater Boston area and president of the New England Chinese American Alliance (NECAA). This historic moment recognizes and respects Boston's Chinese and Asian cultural identity and makes Boston a leading city in the United States for cultural diversity and inclusion.
Councilor Ed Flynn began to read out the bill, recognizing Lunar New Year as one of the most important holidays for the AAPI community in Boston and across the country. He acknowledged the positive impact the AAPI community has made and thanked Gary Yu for his proposal to designate Lunar New Year as an official holiday for the city of Boston.
Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays for the AAPI community in Boston and across the country, and AAPI communities are an integral part of the city and society. The passage of this bill is of great significance to Boston's Chinese American and Asian American communities, who have made significant contributions to the local economy, culture, and society while becoming the third largest ethnic group in Boston.
Gary Yu, who is also the president of three heavyweight Chinese American organizations, including NECAA, the Massachusetts Chapter of the United Chinese American (UCA-MA), and the Boston Chapter of the Asian Pacific-Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA-Boston), expressed his deep gratitude to the Boston City Council for passing this historic legislation and his highest tribute to Councilor Ed Flynn for his support and help to the Chinese community.
The passage of this bill also plays a role in protecting the Asian American community and promoting community harmony. As the community has grown, the influence of Asian Chinese Americans in the United States has increased, but many crimes against Asian hate have followed.
This bill has a certain role as a benchmark, and the next step is to communicate with the Boston city government to discuss how to implement this bill from the administrative level, which will take time and political wisdom. In addition, this bill will start to promote relevant legislation in Massachusetts and other towns.
Ge Qian, co-chair of NECAA who attended the hearing that day, said excitedly: "The Chinese community in the greater Boston area is becoming more and more active, healthy, open, vibrant, and thriving! This is the most important basis for the Lunar New Year to become an official holiday! If one day, on the first day of the new year, the children cannot go to school, the adults will not go to work, and the whole family can spend the New Year together, there is everyone's contribution and credit!"
The passage of Bill 0411 is a significant step forward in recognizing the cultural contributions of Boston's Chinese and Asian American communities and promoting diversity and inclusion in the city.
Boston City Council
City of Boston
city.council@boston.gov