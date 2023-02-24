In this video, Olga Oliker, Crisis Group Europe and Central Asia Program Director, talks about the current state of the war in Ukraine a year after Russia's invasion and reflects on the disconnect between the goals of ending the war and of bringing justice.
You just read:
One year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine: big goals and wishful thinking
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.