‘Quite a Ride’

Mini-bus from 1972 (Photo courtesy of The Diamondback archives)

When Gaither attended the University of Maryland in the early 1970s, he remembers the campus “wasn’t the most accommodating place for Black students.” Moreover, reports of violent crime, including rape, also plagued the campus during that time. The 24-hour escort service, established primarily to promote nighttime safety for Black women, operated through three residence hall phones that BSU and Phi Beta Sigma members manned, answering calls from students.

If no one had a car—or a working car—he recalled, “then we would just walk over and escort you where you needed to go. That was not the most effective way to accomplish what we wanted to accomplish.”

Hoping for something more reliable, he ran for the Student Government Association (SGA) on the Greek ticket. He was elected, and from there, he advocated for funding for a small shuttle bus service.

