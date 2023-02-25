Versatile Christian Rapper L-OH-L Was Recently Awarded the Best New Artist at the 2023 NOLA Gospel Awards
When most people think about hip-hop and rap music, they imagine rappers sporting flashy jewelry in their lavish luxury cars. But the reality is that rap is an extremely diverse genre. It comprises various sub-categories, with some falling on opposite ends of the spectrum. For instance, gangster rap and Christian rap are both sub-categories within the genre and differ drastically.
Rapper L-OH-L has been on both ends of the spectrum. Born Michael Nunez, L-OH-L has showcased his versatility as a rapper over his career. The earlier part of his career centered on being a secular artist who made violent music that embraced the gangster lifestyle. Although L-OH-L has forsaken that part of his career, the reality remains that he always had a gift for making hits. One of his first five singles was added to FM radio, receiving significant spins. It also received considerable play in clubs and venues.
However, Nunez struggled to stay consistent as he let pride get in his way and ended up either broke or hooked on drugs. Before kickstarting his music career, Nunez served in the military. Unfortunately, he was severely injured when stationed in Iraq, leaving him permanently disabled. Experiencing the harsh realities of war and his disability led Nunez down a dark path of drugs, violence, and gang-related activities.
Treading down this dark path would cause Nunez to become incarcerated in 2018, which proved to be the turning point in his life as he found God in prison. This experience would also cause him to reevaluate his life. Since then, Nunez, or L-OH-L, has shifted his attention to creating peaceful, healing music, resulting in his transition to Christian hip-hop.
Changing genres can often be challenging for artists, but L-OH-L has navigated it seamlessly. Last week, he was awarded “Best New Artist” at the 2023 NOLA Gospel Awards. The awards committee celebrates gospel artists, and L-OH-L’s transition into Christian hip-hop garnered critical acclaim, contributing to the committee’s decision to award him.
In conversation, L-OH-L shared, “Winning the Best New Artist award is a significant milestone in my journey as a rapper. I’m incredibly proud to be honored with this award by the committee recognizing my transition to Christian hip-hop and gospel. It’s no secret that my journey in life hasn’t been easy or uncomplicated. However, my experiences led me to God. My goal now is to help other people find peace within themselves, and I believe creating peaceful music is an excellent way to help them achieve that.”
About L-OH-L
L-OH-L is an army veteran who served in the Iraq war. He initially started as a secular rap artist but changed his musical focus after his incarceration in 2018. He also found religion during his incarceration, leading to him focusing on Christian hip-hop and gospel music.
