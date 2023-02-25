Submit Release
Brian Mark is Revolutionizing the Personal Trainers’ Fitness Industry with the Million Dollar Mastermind Program

UNITED STATES, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Million Dollar Mastermind program aligns perfectly with PT Domination’s core focus of helping personal trainers scale their online business.

The internet has allowed people to access whatever information they need with a single touch or click on their digital devices. As a result, most people credit the internet for helping information dissemination worldwide. The fitness industry has particularly benefitted from this enhanced information dissemination as people have become more aware of the importance of regularly exercising and eating well. It has also helped people realize that a universal workout plan doesn’t work for everyone because people’s bodies are unique, and their activity levels differ. Thus, the personal training industry has benefitted as people seek personalized training plans to help them improve their well-being and get in their desired shape.

The Canadian fitness industry is worth over $4 billion. In addition, it continues to register a compound annual growth rate of over eight percent. However, while personal training is becoming more common, most personal trainers follow traditional methods. They obtain certifications and partner with gyms to provide their services. That’s where Brian Mark enters the picture, disrupting the industry with his revolutionary methods that allow personal trainers to gain autonomy and financial independence.

Brian Mark started PT Domination in 2018. PT Domination is an online fitness coaching business that teaches personal trainers how to train people online. In addition, it helps them start and scale their online businesses, enabling them to escape the nine-to-five rat race. However, Brian’s latest program, Million Dollar Mastermind, aims to take personal trainers to the next level. The program is designed for high-performing personal trainers already making $10,000-$30,000 from their online coaching business. The program aims to help them break through the glass ceiling and increase their earnings to six figures.

In conversation, Brian Mark shared, “Most personal trainers feel they’ve made it when they start making five figures from their online coaching business. However, looking at the bigger picture, it will be evident that one is still only operating a small business. Therefore, I started the Million Dollar Mastermind program to help personal trainers transcend to the next level. This program is perfect for those truly looking to exit the 9-5 rat race and become financially independent.”

The program has already helped eleven students cross the $100,000 per month mark. Those interested in enrolling in the program can do so via the contact information below.

About Brian Mark
Brian Mark is a fitness trainer and an entrepreneur from Canada. He owns one of the best gyms in Canada, Iron Energy, and is the founder of PT Domination. In addition, he’s also the host of the Change Lives, Make Money Podcast. The podcast has been named the number-one show for online trainers.

