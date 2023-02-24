We the Patriots USA to Hold Press Conference Concerning Ohio Derailment Litigation Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. at 10:00 a.m. in Akron, OH

Lead attorney and plaintiff to be present to discuss details of lawsuit filed Monday morning

/EIN News/ -- AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We The Patriots USA (WTP USA), a nonprofit public interest law firm, announced today that it will be hosting a press conference for all local and national media on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. EST, at the front entrance of the John F. Seiberling Federal Building & U.S. Courthouse, located at 2 South Main Street in Akron, Ohio. The purpose of the press conference will be to discuss WTP USA's litigation against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and local officials over its handling of the train derailment disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. WTP USA will be the lead plaintiff in the case. An East Palestine resident, who will also be a named plaintiff, is expected to attend the press conference, along with lead Counsel Cameron Atkinson of Atkinson Law.

Brian Festa, Vice-President & Co-Founder of WTP USA, issued this statement today: "We feel very strongly that every journalist with an interest in honest reporting regarding the incident in East Palestine should be present at Monday's press conference. We will be providing details regarding our legal filing at that time, including the claims we are bringing against the EPA and certain Ohio officials. In our opinion, this is an environmental catastrophe that has seriously jeopardized the health and safety of the residents of East Palestine and the surrounding area, and we believe that public health and safety officials have not taken adequate action to address it. This lawsuit will seek to correct that."

Attorney Atkinson also provided comment: "Politics cannot trump human lives. On Monday, we will be asking a federal court to give the people of Ohio their dignity and rights back and to put an end to them being used as pawns on a political chessboard."

For press inquiries, contact We The Patriots USA at info@wethepatriotsusa.org.

Contact Information:

We The Patriots USA

info@wethepatriotsusa.org



