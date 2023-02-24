Acting President hands over appointment decisions to new ambassadors

Submit Release
HÀ NỘI — Acting President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân handed over appointment decisions to 15 ambassadors of Việt Nam to Asian, European, American, and African nations for the 2023-26 tenure, at a ceremony held in Hà Nội on Friday.

In her remarks, Xuân stressed the importance of diplomacy to national development as well as regional peace, stability and development, and the huge tasks for the sector amid global uncertainties.

The diplomatic sector, including Vietnamese representative agencies abroad, should be on the forefront of national construction and defence, and should change the mindset constantly in response to the situation, she said.

The Acting President asked the ambassadors to make efforts to contribute to building a modern, comprehensive, strong and sustainable diplomatic sector, with the three pillars of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and  people-to-people diplomacy.

The diplomats should work to promote cooperation between Việt Nam and other countries across spheres and utilise both bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, Xuân continued.

She also asked the ambassadors to play a more active role in economic diplomacy, while paying attention to cultural diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy with innovative, suitable forms.

Xuân noted her belief that the ambassadors would outstandingly fulfil their assigned tasks.

On behalf of the ambassadors, Ambassador Ngô Hướng Nam (deployed to the Netherlands) pledged to make all-out efforts to complete the tasks, contributing to enhancing the friendship between Việt Nam and other countries. — VNS

