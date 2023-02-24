International social media personality Aria is making waves in the luxury lifestyle world.

Aria is an international influencer whose stunning Instagram posts take one on a luxurious adventure filled with exclusivity and the finer things in life. Aria's rise to fame has been rapid, and she is always spotted at significant events worldwide.

Aria is a Romanian-born international influencer who has taken the luxury lifestyle niche by storm. She was raised in Switzerland (Zurich), where she got a taste for luxury as the country is known for its high standard of living. She is now based in Dubai and Rome and has quickly become one of the most sought-after influencers in the industry.

Aria was always interested in exploring new places around the globe and creating engaging and relevant luxury content for her audience. Her honest reviews are refreshing to see from someone with ties to luxury brands. Today, Aria is known for her stunning Instagram posts, which showcase her latest fashion finds, luxurious travel experiences and exquisite foods. From private jets and five-star hotels to Michelin-star restaurants, she is experiencing the very best that the world has to offer.

Aria's favorite thing to do is travel, and she is very excited about her job because it allows her to discover new places constantly. The country she loves most is Italy, enjoying the historical sites and the Italian food.

One thing that sets Aria apart from other influencers is her commitment to authenticity, which is key for any influencer to convey in their content. After all, statistics show that nearly 25% of consumers will stop following a content creator if they can’t trust them to be authentic. Luxury influencers share their lives publicly online, and Aria’s posts make a person feel like they can relate to her and her endeavors. That, as a result, can make her audience feel like luxury is relatable and attainable.

Cars, fabulous vacation spots and luxurious shopping are all there for the audience to consume and enjoy. Aria’s Instagram posts effortlessly capture the essence of living a luxurious life. That subtleness speaks volumes, as proven by the thousands of likes on each post.

Her reputation as one of Dubai's top influencers is well-established, and she shows no signs of slowing down. She has developed an eye for design and a keen understanding of what sets luxury experiences apart from the rest.

When asked about her success, Aria credits her passion and her commitment to authenticity. She says, "I genuinely love what I do. Exploring new places, I always try to incorporate my voice and style into my content". As a result, the brands that work with her are tied to that brand’s storytelling and authenticity.

Looking to the future, Aria has big plans. She is currently doing her masters in coaching in Zurich and is working on launching her brand, to better express her expertise and keen eye for luxury.

