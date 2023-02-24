Revoicer: The Most Realistic AI Text to Speech Online with Emotions

Revoicer is the first text-to-speech software to display real AI emotions like sadness, happiness, friendliness, or terror, just like a real person.

It has never been simpler to create authentic sound from the text. Revoicer, founded in 2021, has proven otherwise; with over 80 AI Voices in over 40 languages and over 90,a000 voiceovers produced, Revoicer is the first AI voice app to display genuine human emotions. All their voices contain elements that make a voice sound natural and all the expressions necessary to engage people.

Revoicer aims to provide a scalable, timesaving, cost-effective substitute for human voices. Their team consists of industry professionals who have worked tirelessly to develop the Revoicer App, which generates human voiceovers in many languages.

According to Revoicer, 97% of people who hear a voiceover generated by their app can't tell it's not a real human voice. "Our AI voices contain elements that make a voice sound natural, as well as all of the expressions and tone inflections required to engage people in your content!" says a Revoicer company representative.

"With just a few clicks, you can create engagement, express features, develop interest, or walk customers through exciting options using our AI Text To Speech emotion-based voices," they add.

Revoicer says that its AI Text to Speech software was not designed to replace human voiceovers but provides a scalable, time-saving, and cost-efficient alternative.

Here are some of the benefits of using Revoicer over Human Voiceovers:

- Revoicer is a simple web-based application. They are a 100% online application.

- It is timesaving. The average time to produce a voiceover is just 1 minute.

- Intuitive interface, suitable for beginners.

- Users can update the content of their voiceovers at any time without paying a cent.

- Users can customize voice type, pitch, and speed.

- Users can add emotions in the AI voice tone, sad, angry, excited, whispering, and so on.

- Revoicer is powered by Emotion-based New Gen Artificial Intelligence. Engine for text-to-speech.

- Over 80 human-sounding AI Text-to-Speech voices are available in English and over 40 other languages.

Customer Testimonials

"I have tried most of the text-to-speech apps available on the market, but Revoicer is by far the best. The voice quality is superior to any other app I have used and is very easy to use. Thank you for creating such an amazing app!"

"I don't speak English, but this text-to-speech app has helped me create English voiceovers. It is straightforward to use, and the voice quality is excellent. I recommend Revoicer to anyone who needs to create a voiceover they need in the language they cannot speak."

Conclusion

Revoicer is the first text-to-speech software to display genuine AI emotions. They provide their customers with affordable plans starting at $27 monthly and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

To try out Revoicer's human-sounding AI voices or for more information on their packages and specials, please visit their website below.

Media Contact

Revoicer

Bob Sanders

Poland