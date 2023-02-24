Submit Release
News Search

There were 325 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,657 in the last 365 days.

MTC Invites Comments on Draft Public Participation Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) today released its Draft 2023 Public Participation Plan for the San Francisco Bay Area, inviting public review and comment on a fundamental document guiding the agency's public engagement for an array of projects and programs. State and federal laws require metropolitan planning organizations like MTC to develop participation plans to inform the public of the various opportunities to get involved in the regional transportation planning and funding process.

Members of the public are encouraged to review the draft document and provide feedback online. Feedback also can be emailed to info@bayareametro.gov, please include "PPP 2023" in the subject line, or mailed to MTC Public Information Office, 375 Beale Street, Suite 800, San Francisco, CA 94105. The 45-day comment period closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023.

The public comment period offers community members the chance to review and provide feedback on the proposed framework for how MTC will conduct engagement activities. The draft plan proposes enhancements geared toward better connecting with folks who have low incomes and/or limited English proficiency. The draft plan also proposes more comprehensive public engagement techniques and a refinement of MTC's guiding principles for community involvement.

Following the public comment period, MTC staff will review the input received and update the draft plan accordingly before bringing it to the Commission for final adoption later this year.

To learn more about the Public Participation Plan, visit the MTC website. To request a printed copy of the draft document, please call MTC at (415) 778-6757.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mtc-invites-comments-on-draft-public-participation-plan-301755911.html

SOURCE Metropolitan Transportation Commission

You just read:

MTC Invites Comments on Draft Public Participation Plan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more