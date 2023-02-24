Capsl's protein machine, a first of its kind globally, is now open for pre-order at big discounts

Protein takes a new turn as Capsl brings a new way of drinking protein. Dubbed the future of the protein industry, Capsl is a Danish-designed machine that assures the perfect protein blend every time –– which means no more shaking, no more lumps, and no more mess.

Capsl is out to revolutionize the protein industry with the launch of its game-changing protein machine, which offers people a more efficient way to drink protein shakes globally. It has announced a huge limited sitewide discount on its pre-order period, complete with exclusive discounts and perks.

"The fitness industry has been trying to cater to the increased demand for high-quality protein for many years now. However, while many leading protein companies were able to refine protein quality, none were able to combine both quality and convenience. Thus, making protein consumption a messy and time-consuming process. This is where Capsl comes into the picture," says Mahsen Al Ziheiri of Capsl.

The Capsl protein machine, the result of a sleek Danish design coupled with German-quality protein, is now available for pre-order on the Capsl website at https://www.capsl.dk?ref=1. Pre-order benefits include a 50 percent discount on the regular price as well as one free protein pod sleeve for every five pre-orders and three free sleeves with 12 pre-orders.

Capsl's blender creates a smooth protein shake that can be ready to drink in seconds. It serves as an exceptional choice for on-the-go athletes, CrossFit and bodybuilding enthusiasts, or anyone who wants a quick and easy post-workout option that doesn't skimp on quality.

Each of the capsule pods contains 23 grams of high-grade German whey protein, designed in a way where individuals would be more efficient in getting stronger.

Meanwhile, Capsl's Detachable Bottle, now on sale, serves as the ultimate bottle to share those precious proteins with friends. Capsl's versatile design allows individuals to drink their much-needed protein from a normal cup in the comfort of their own home or on the go with its detachable bottle.

Professional MMA Fighter and boxer Abdel Medjedoub, known as "The Blade," said he only trusts Capsl for his muscle and gym activities.

"It's so hard. Sometimes, I just want to give up. I just want to quit. I just want to run away and never come back. But I have this feeling just for like half a second. There's only one thing that brings the beast in me," Medjedoub tells the press.

Medjedoub has described Capsl as his "warrior protein" that has helped him in his daily training, especially during times when he has to work out for many hours a day and has very little recovery.

"I put everything in every workout. And my mind is like a war. And I'm a soldier. Every time I'm training, it's like a war. I have to fight everything –– my emotions, my mind, myself. A protein diet is so important for an athlete like me. It's a huge supplement to recover and have the right treatment in the body," shares Medjedoub.

Capsl believes in helping people get stronger, better, and faster, but not at the expense of its precious environment. Hence, both of its carefully designed capsules and machines are made out of recyclable materials.

Others who wish to join the protein revolution and learn more about Capsl and its game-changing advantage may visit its website at https://www.capsl.dk?ref=1 or follow its social channels for more information.

