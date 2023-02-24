Métis Nation-Saskatchewan and Canada take key step to advance recognition of Métis self-government in Saskatchewan

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada reaffirmed their shared commitment to the recognition, affirmation, and implementation of Métis rights in Saskatchewan.

Métis Nation–Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister for Crown-Indigenous Relations, signed an updated Métis Nation–Saskatchewan Self-Government Recognition and Implementation Agreement (the "Agreement") which builds on the previously signed 2019 self-government agreement. The Agreement further advances the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan's vision for self-determination and includes federal recognition of their inherent right to self-government.

Today's agreement is the result of over seven years of collaboration and negotiations between the Government of Canada and the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan. Building on earlier progress, the new Agreement signed today sets out a renewed roadmap for moving forward together. It also creates a solid foundation for building a stronger government-to-government relationship between the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan and Canada.

The Agreement includes a new commitment to negotiate a constitutionally protected core governance treaty with the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan. The Agreement outlines the path to achieve this final agreement, including the introduction of federal legislation supporting the recognition of this jurisdiction in Canadian law.

By signing this new Agreement, the Government of Canada is affirming that it recognizes the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan as the representative government of the Métis Nation within Saskatchewan. Canada also formally recognizes that the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan has jurisdiction over their own internal core governance matters. This includes their own citizenship, leadership selection, and government operations.

Both the Government of Canada and the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan remain committed to developing shared solutions to advance reconciliation that support the well-being and prosperity of Métis citizens, families, and communities in Saskatchewan.

Quotes

"Our Métis ancestors fought for over a century to ensure recognition and respect from Canada, and today we are one step closer to achieving our goal of a constitutionally protected agreement with the federal government. We have worked hard for generations to see this through for our children and their children. We are nearing a future where our government can be truly rooted in our culture, values, language, and ways of knowing. This updated agreement brings us even closer to this goal. We celebrate today's achievement and look ahead to tomorrow and our future goals."

Glen McCallum

Métis Nation–Saskatchewan

"The Agreement we have signed today will build a stronger government-to-government relationship with the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan. We look forward to continued collaboration with the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan to make progress on their priorities for advancing reconciliation and building a better future for the benefit of their citizens."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The Agreement signed today is the result of ongoing negotiations between Canada and the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan which first began in 2018.

and the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan which first began in 2018. The parties signed a self-government agreement in 2019, which was one of the first of its kind in Canada .

. The new Agreement signed today builds on this earlier progress and sets out a renewed roadmap for moving forward.

The next step is federal legislation to provide a clear legal framework for putting a future core governance treaty into effect once it is finalized and other key steps are completed.

As this important work advances, the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan will continue to engage and consult with their citizens to further implement Métis self-government.

The parties look forward to continuing their collaborative work at the negotiating table on self-government and other shared priorities for achieving a lasting reconciliation for the benefit of Métis Nation–Saskatchewan citizens and all Canadians.

