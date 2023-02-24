U2FP Receives $18k Reeve Foundation Grant to Support the CureCast podcast

U2FP CureCast, a bi-weekly podcast about spinal cord injury research, gets major funding support from the Reeve Foundation.

CureCast informs and educates listeners about research, clinical trials and the active role the SCI community plays in therapy development.” — Matthew Rodreick

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unite 2 Fight Paralysis (U2FP) has been awarded $18,708 from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center Quality of Life program. The funds will support U2FP’s bi-weekly CureCast podcast.

CureCast discusses spinal cord injury (SCI) research, featuring conversations with scientists, clinicians, advocates and people who have lived experience with SCI. The podcast, now in its fifth year, is hosted by U2FP Executive Director Matthew Rodreick and Cure Advocacy Network manager Jason Stoffer.

Said Rodreick, “CureCast is intended to inform and educate listeners about research, clinical trials and the active role the SCI community plays in therapy development. Beyond science and medicine, we also discuss the larger system strategies engaged in accelerating the delivery of new therapies..”

“We very much appreciate the funding from the Reeve Foundation. We will use the grant to enhance the quality and consistency of our podcast,” Rodreick said.

About U2FP

U2FP is “the Voice of the Cure.” The organization unites and empowers the international spinal cord injury community to cure paralysis through advocacy, education, and support for research.

U2FP began in 2005 and is governed and staffed by people who have a personal connection to paralysis. Funds are not used on marketing or fundraising or salaries. Time and energy is focussed on understanding the science, bringing key players together who can advance the best therapies as quickly as possible, and on advocating on behalf of the SCI community.

In 2006 U2FP produced its first Annual Science & Advocacy Symposium (formerly known as Working 2 Walk), bringing together the SCI community with researchers, therapists, business people and critical decision-makers. The 2023 Symposium will be held October 20 and 21 in Minneapolis.

About the Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. The 2023 Reeve Quality of Life Grants Program awarded 57 grants totaling $1,122,501 to support nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, more than 3,600 grants totaling over $37 million have been awarded. Funding for this program was made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL grant #90PRRC0006-02-00). See christopherreeve.org.

For more about U2FP visit u2fp.org or contact Matthew Rodreick, matthewrodreick@unite2fightparalysis.org