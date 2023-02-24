Solar Overproduction: Net Metering vs Net Billing

Choosing between net metering and net billing ultimately comes down to the specific circumstances of each homeowner. Net metering is generally more beneficial for residential solar energy users who want to offset the cost of their energy bill by using excess energy generated by their solar panel system. It also provides an incentive for homeowners to size their solar panel system appropriately, as any excess energy that is generated can be fed back into the grid and credited towards their energy bill.

Net billing may be more beneficial for commercial solar energy users who have larger solar panel systems and generate a significant amount of excess energy. Additionally, net billing provides an incentive for homeowners to operate their solar panel system as efficiently as possible, as any excess energy that is generated can be sold back to the energy provider.

Both net metering and net billing benefit solar energy users in Australia. Understanding the differences between these two billing arrangements and the specific circumstances of your solar panel system can help.