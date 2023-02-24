Jordan L. Josephs, Andrea Link, Laura Zepkin, and Michael Levy have been recognized by Variety Magazine
Jordan L. Josephs, Andrea Link, Laura Zepkin, and Michael Levy have been recognized by Variety Magazine as Entertainment’s Top Business Managers
Times of fear are the best times to invest in the market and in the short term, it will benefit those who understand that it’s a long-term play, not a get-rich-overnight skit about bitcoin.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SingerLewak is proud to announce that its business management team, including Jordan L. Josephs, Andrea Link, Laura Zepkin, and Michael Levy have been recognized by Variety Magazine as Entertainment’s Top Business Managers. Each year, Variety identifies a select group of financial professionals who handle the affairs and manage the wealth of Hollywood’s high‐net‐worth individuals.
— Jordan L Josephs
SingerLewak has a team of business managers delivering a broad range of services to a roster of music artists, actors, producers, directors, digital influencers, internet companies and industry execs. Josephs specializes in tour accounting, royalty tracking, financial planning, M&A consulting, entrepreneurship advisory and Web3 projects. Levy focuses on film and TV talent and executives, doing everything from running point for clients’ production companies to handling union matters and profit participation. Link specializes in tax advisory and compliance, while Zepkin works with the music touring and podcast communities.
Upside to bad times: “Times of fear are the best times to invest,” says Josephs. “There’s incredible fear in the market right now and in the short term that will affect markets and they will drop. But it will benefit those who aren’t afraid of it and understand that it’s a long-term play, not a get-rich-overnight skit about bitcoin.”
Since 1959, SingerLewak has built a reputation for excellence by providing expertise in accounting, tax and advisory services. We currently have 14 offices located throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, and Texas. We are nationally recognized as a top accounting firm across various services within the accounting profession. Our work has been awarded high marks – whether it’s auditing, accounting, entrepreneurial business services, tax preparation, business management, SEC filings, transactions, enterprise risk management, forensic accounting, bankruptcy, business valuation, litigation support, or consulting. None of this would be possible without people like Josephs, Link, Zepkin, and Levy on the team.
More information about SingerLewak and our Business Management team can be found here: www.singerlewak.com
Laurie Leer
SingerLewak
+ 13103204631
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube