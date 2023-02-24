Powerhouse™ 3.0 Solar Shingles Deliver High-Efficiency Solar Power, Attractive Curb Appeal and Roofing Industry Benefits

/EIN News/ -- NOVI, Mich., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As U.S. homeowners embrace solar power as an attainable, money-saving replacement to grid-supplied electric power, Revere Plastics Systems (RPS) is proud to announce the reintroduction of Powerhouse™ In-Roof Solar Shingle 3.0, which installs like a traditional asphalt roofing shingle yet delivers substantial electrical energy.

The Powerhouse™ system, manufactured by Revere Plastics Systems and distributed by Plan A Solar, is a roofing shingle that also functions as a solar panel. A typical installation may consist exclusively of Powerhouse™ Solar Shingles or be a combination of asphalt shingles and solar shingles, blending into a visually appealing rooftop. Depending on the number of solar shingles in the installation, an array can generate enough electricity to power an entire household.

Because Powerhouse™ Solar Shingles are installed alongside asphalt shingles by the same installers, homeowners no longer need to contract with an aftermarket rack and mount solar company or pay extra for panel purchase and installation. An authorized Powerhouse™ installer, such as Plan A Solar, provides all-in-one installation as well as warranty support.

Once installation is complete, homeowners benefit from a visually stunning and affordable rooftop solar system. A typical 6kW solar installation allows homeowners to substantially reduce annual utility costs. In addition, current federal tax incentives allow residences to recoup up to 30% of the investment when a photovoltaic (PV) system such as Powerhouse™ is installed, saving approximately $7,500 per rebate, according to energy.gov as of Feb. 20, 2023.

"We're very pleased to be able to bring the Powerhouse™ Solar Shingle product back to the marketplace after a short delay," states Revere CEO Glen Fish. "As the need for renewable energy expands and the government supports installation with generous tax rebates, we want to fill that need with solar products that not only perform well, but are also visually appealing to homeowners. Both roofers and homeowners are sure to appreciate the financial benefits - both in installation and use - of these energy-producing shingles."

Powerhouse™ Solar Shingles also protect a home as well as traditional asphalt materials. The solar shingles include warranties on power production, weatherization, parts, as well as 15 certifications for performance and safety, including a Class A Fire Rating, a 1.5-inch Hail Rating and a Wind Rating up to 200 mph.

By lowering dependence on fossil fuels, Powerhouse™ Solar Shingles contribute to a cleaner environment and boost curb appeal and marketability. Unlike many other home remodeling projects, such as kitchen and bath remodels, solar installations add more home value than the project's cost - especially when combined with federal tax credits.

For both homeowners and installers, Powerhouse™ Solar Shingles represent an attractive and profitable opportunity to enter the solar energy marketplace and benefit from a product that is easy to install, energy-efficient and adds substantially to the value of a home.

For more information on distribution and installation: solarshinglesmn.com

For more information on manufacturing: www.rpsystems.com

About Revere Plastic Systems

Revere Plastics Systems, LLC, has over 50 years of experience in plastics and manufacturing. It offers manufacturing capabilities that include value-add plastic injection molding, welding, assembly and testing. In total sales, Revere Plastics Systems is among the nation's top 50 plastic injection molders. The company employs more than 1,000 people in its manufacturing, technical and sales facilities. For more information about Revere, visit www.rpsystems.com.

