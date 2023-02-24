Submit Release
News Search

There were 379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,612 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Press Conference with U.S. Officials and the APEC Secretariat Following the APEC 2023 First Senior Officials’ Meeting

APEC 2023 Senior Officials’ Meeting Chair Mike Pyle and U.S. Senior Official for APEC Matt Murray will join APEC Secretariat Executive Director Dr. Rebecca Sta Maria for a virtual press conference following the conclusion of the APEC 2023 First Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1). The virtual press conference will take place at 1:00 p.m. PST Tuesday, February 28 (4 p.m. EST; 5:00 a.m. Singapore local time Wednesday, March 1, from Palm Springs, California.

APEC Senior Officials are meeting in Palm Springs, February 14-28, to discuss initiatives and work plans for the year.  SOM1 is the first of four formal meetings during the U.S. APEC 2023 host year.  Senior Officials will continue to meet ahead of APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in November to build upon the progress achieved and pave the way for a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive future across the region.

SOM Chair Pyle, Senior Official Murray, and Executive Director Sta Maria will give a readout of SOM 1, preview priorities for the U.S. host year of APEC, and take questions.

The event is open to the press and will take place virtually via Zoom. Members of the press can register here .

For further information, please contact the U.S. APEC Team at DOSAPEC@state.gov, or visit https://www.state.gov/asia-pacific-economic-cooperation/.

You just read:

Virtual Press Conference with U.S. Officials and the APEC Secretariat Following the APEC 2023 First Senior Officials’ Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more