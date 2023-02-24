Virtual Press Conference with U.S. Officials and the APEC Secretariat Following the APEC 2023 First Senior Officials’ Meeting

APEC 2023 Senior Officials’ Meeting Chair Mike Pyle and U.S. Senior Official for APEC Matt Murray will join APEC Secretariat Executive Director Dr. Rebecca Sta Maria for a virtual press conference following the conclusion of the APEC 2023 First Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM 1). The virtual press conference will take place at 1:00 p.m. PST Tuesday, February 28 (4 p.m. EST; 5:00 a.m. Singapore local time Wednesday, March 1, from Palm Springs, California.

APEC Senior Officials are meeting in Palm Springs, February 14-28, to discuss initiatives and work plans for the year. SOM1 is the first of four formal meetings during the U.S. APEC 2023 host year. Senior Officials will continue to meet ahead of APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in November to build upon the progress achieved and pave the way for a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive future across the region.

SOM Chair Pyle, Senior Official Murray, and Executive Director Sta Maria will give a readout of SOM 1, preview priorities for the U.S. host year of APEC, and take questions.

The event is open to the press and will take place virtually via Zoom. Members of the press can register here .

For further information, please contact the U.S. APEC Team at DOSAPEC@state.gov, or visit https://www.state.gov/asia-pacific-economic-cooperation/.