Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as the international community marks one year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The two discussed the need to promote a just and durable peace in Ukraine and underscored the importance of continuing to defend the UN Charter and provide humanitarian support for Ukraine and the region. The Secretary emphasized the importance of an automatic extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative before March 18. They discussed the tragic loss of life in Turkiye and Syria due to the February 6 earthquakes and aftershocks and reaffirmed the need for continued humanitarian access in Syria so that the UN and humanitarian actors can deliver life-saving assistance to those affected. They also spoke of the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people in the face of the Taliban’s continued repression and human rights abuses.