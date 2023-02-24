AQRE FX Launches Revolutionary Trader Program, Giving Away Over $2.5 Million in Challenge Accounts
AQRE FX giving away over $2,500,000 in challenge accounts, aims to give individuals straightforward access to trading capital.MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AQRE FX, a new and innovative prop firm, is giving away over $2,500,000 worth of AQRE FX Challenge Accounts. This new branch of AQRE Group aims to give individuals access to trade capital, which the founder lacked when she started in forex. AQRE FX is now offering 50% off on all account sizes.
"When I started in forex, I never had the capital to trade, and I know how life-changing an opportunity like this could have been for me. That's why I developed AQRE FX - to give individuals access to the capital they need to trade and achieve their financial goals. I'm excited to see the results our traders will achieve with our innovative trader program and streamlined evaluation process." - Ronice Harrison, Founder of AQRE FX.
The innovative trader program at AQRE FX ensures that traders can access a wide range of market opportunities without the headaches of capital risk. The team at AQRE FX provides the best proprietary trader options to support traders in achieving their financial goals through their top-tier accounts. Traders can gain access to the tools of the trader program and manage up to $600,000 to trade crypto, forex, and indices with their streamlined 1-stage evaluation process.
The evaluation process at AQRE FX involves a profit target of only 8% and a generous overall drawdown of 12%. This makes it easy for traders to join the prop firm and get funded quickly. This means traders can access major stock exchanges such as the Dow Jones, NASDAQ, JPN225, UK100, and many foreign market indices.
All accounts over $100,000 offer a 90/10 profit split, while more conservative accounts under $100K boast a generous 80/20 split. AQRE FX fully supports the use of trading bots on trader program accounts, providing traders with even more opportunities to achieve their financial goals.
In conclusion, AQRE FX is the latest branch of AQRE Technologies and aims to give individuals access to capital to trade. This begins with their giveaway of over 2.5 Million dollars worth of funded accounts with four grand prizes of $200,000!
To learn more, visit: https://aqrefx.com/giveaway
Ronice Harrison
Aqre Technologies
+1 866-827-7339
info@aqrefx.com
