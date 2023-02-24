Submit Release
News Search

There were 389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,623 in the last 365 days.

Culp, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call

Culp, Inc. CULP today announced that it will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its third quarter fiscal 2023 conference call on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. During this call, Culp will review the company's financial and operating results for the third quarter ended January 29, 2023. A press release announcing these results will be issued after the close of market trading on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The live webcast of Culp's conference call will be available under the "Upcoming Events" section on the Investor Relations page of the company's website, www.culp.com, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. An online replay of the call will be available under the "Past Events" section on the Investor Relations page of the company's website for 30 days.

Culp, Inc. is one of the world's largest marketers of mattress fabrics for bedding and upholstery fabrics for residential and commercial furniture. The company markets a variety of fabrics to its global customer base of leading bedding and furniture companies, including fabrics produced at Culp's manufacturing facilities and fabrics sourced through other suppliers. Culp has manufacturing and sourcing capabilities located in the United States, Canada, China, Haiti, Turkey, and Vietnam.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230224005271/en/

You just read:

Culp, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more