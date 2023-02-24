Submit Release
Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 88 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create the most integrated technology ecosystem to make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we're ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

